🚨: “Israel dramatically escalated its assault on the Gaza Strip early Friday with a combined air and artillery barrage aimed at destroying Hamas’s tunnel system, marking the addition of ground forces for the first time in the five-day battle and tipping the conflict closer to all-out war,” our colleagues Michael E. Miller, Steve Hendrix, and Shira Rubin report.
- “The 40-minute midnight assault involved 160 Israeli warplanes and three brigades of ground forces, including tanks, according to a spokesman for the Israeli military. Although ground forces were involved, they did not enter Gaza, said Lt. Jonathan Conricus, contradicting a statement the night before that a ground assault on the enclave was underway.”
- “Conricus said the operation targeted a sprawling system of tunnels that Hamas has spent years building underneath Gaza’s streets, raising the possibility of significant civilian casualties.”
At the White House
‘GREAT DAY FOR AMERICA’: Americans who are fully vaccinated can go without masks or physical distancing in most cases, a maskless President Biden announced yesterday afternoon in the Rose Garden.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed the White House of the big behavioral breakthrough on Wednesday night, a White House aide told our colleagues Matt Viser and Annie Linskey.
- “I’ve said many times: As tough as this pandemic has been, we will get through it,” a maskless Biden said alongside Vice President Harris. “We will rebuild our economy, reclaim our lives and get back to normal. We’ll laugh again. We’ll know joy again. We’ll smile again — and now, see one another’s smile.”
- “It’s a great milestone, a great day,” Biden said. “It’s been made possible by the extraordinary success we’ve had in vaccinating so many Americans so quickly.”
- “Free at last,” a maskless Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters as he left the Capitol.
“ … the decision caught insiders by surprise,” Matt and Annie report.
- “Biden spoke late in the afternoon at a hastily convened event in the Rose Garden. And it seemed to be an acceleration of his earlier goal that the country would be getting back to normal by the Fourth of July. The administration is still aiming to have 70 percent of eligible Americans having at least one shot of the vaccine by that date.”
- The big (vaccination) picture: More than 154 million Americans have had at least one shot and 117 million are fully vaccinated, about 35 percent of the population, our Yasmeen Abutaleb and Laurie McGinley report.
- At a briefing with reporters, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky “cited a growing body of real-world evidence demonstrating the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines and noted the shots offer protection even against more contagious variants circulating in the United States. She also noted the rarity of breakthrough infections in those who are fully vaccinated and the lesser severity of the relatively few infections that have occurred," according to Yasmeen and Laurie.
- Fine print: “The relaxation of masking does not apply to airplanes, buses, trains and other public transportation, to health-care settings, or where state or local restrictions still require them, Walensky said. Officials also noted that some business settings may require masks, especially since some workers may remain unvaccinated,” per Yasmeen and Laurie.
And while the decision serves as an incentive for the millions of Americans who still have yet to be vaccinated, the administration still faces the uphill battle in convincing them to do so — along with questions of how to ensure unvaccinated Americans will continue to wear masks.
- “While we all share the desire to return to a mask-free normal, today’s C.D.C. guidance is confusing and fails to consider how it will impact essential workers who face frequent exposure to individuals who are not vaccinated and refuse to wear masks,” Marc Perrone, the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, told the New York Times's Roni Caryn Rabin, Apoorva Mandavilli and Noah Weiland.
- Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner, “was hoping that mask recommendations would be lifted locally in regions that had achieved vaccination rates of 70 percent,” per the Times. “We now have a free-for-all,” she said. “No one is checking who is fully vaccinated. What is to stop people from doing whatever they want to do and making everyone else unsafe?’’
- “The fact that many businesses plan not to mandate the shots or ask workers to divulge their vaccination status means they face difficult decisions about how to protect people in the workplace,” per Yasmeen and Laurie.
- "The difference between a supermarket, a restaurant or a gym (where masks aren’t required) and an airport (where they are) doesn’t make sense and isn’t supported by science,” Lawrence Gostin, faculty director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University Law Center, told them.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told our Marianna Sotomayor yesterday that people's vaccination status is a “complicating factor”:
- “We know everybody is not vaccinated,” Hoyer said “You know if everybody's vaccinated, for instance in my office, I was just telling them, when we meet with maybe four or five people and everybody’s been vaccinated, we don't need to wear a mask.”
- “I'm sure we'll have some discussions about that, but the problem we have is A, we don't know who's been vaccinated. B, there's some people who don't want to say they’ve been vaccinated…That's the complicating factor. Frankly, I don't know any Democrat that hasn't been vaccinated.”
- Marianna obtained an email notice from Brian Monahan, the House's attending physician, notifying House staff of a revision to "Congressional Coronavirus Mask Wear Requirements": “For the Hall of the House: The present mask requirement and other guidelines remain unchanged until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated."
Related: On policy issues, President Biden “takes days or weeks to make up his mind as he examines and second-guesses himself and others,” the New York Times's Michael D. Shear, Katie Rogers and Annie Karni report.
- “It is a method of governing that can feel at odds with the urgency of a country still reeling from a pandemic and an economy struggling to recover. The president is also faced with a slim majority in Congress that could evaporate next year, giving him only months to enact a lasting legacy.”
- Juicy (unrelated) detail from Shear, Rogers, and Karni: “In the vice president’s residence, the staff was instructed to keep the kitchen stocked with vanilla chocolate chip Haagen-Dazs ice cream, Special K cereal, one bunch of red grapes, sliced cheese, six eggs, sliced bread, one tomato from the garden, and at least two apples on hand at all times, according to a preference sheet they kept at the home. Mr. Biden’s drink of choice: Orange Gatorade.”
- “The staff was told not to serve leafy greens at events because Mr. Biden did not want to be photographed with any leaves in his teeth, Mr. Freeman said.”
On the Hill
HAPPENING TODAY: “House Republicans are expected to choose Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to fill the leadership post recently occupied by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), replacing a harsh critic of former president Donald Trump with a lawmaker who has become one of his staunchest defenders,” Marianna reports.
- “The Friday morning vote will cap a tumultuous week for the party, which has established support for Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election as a defining issue, and those who challenge his falsehoods have found themselves exiled.”
- “Stefanik has pitched herself as a unifying candidate who will focus on pushing the House Republican message and focus on attacking the Biden administration’s policies, while standing by Trump’s election claims.”
- But “Stefanik faces some opposition to her candidacy from conservatives who argue her record it too moderate and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) is running against her.”
INSIDE THE ‘DASH FOR CASH’: “The return of congressional earmarks has sparked a massive dash for cash on Capitol Hill, where more than 300 House Democrats and Republicans have sought nearly $21 billion in federal funding to help their home districts and pet projects — and shore up their reelection prospects,” our colleagues Tony Romm and Alyssa Fowers report.
- “Every House Democrat except one has submitted an earmark request. In total, they have sought funding for nearly $14 billion in projects, while just over half of the chamber’s Republicans have appealed for a combined $7 billion.”
- “The breakdown reflects the bipartisan appetite for federal aid, even as some in the GOP remain wary about resurrecting a process they helped to dismantle about a decade ago.”
- “Many lawmakers’s new petitions for funding seek to fix crumbling roads, bridges and pipes in their political backyards, illustrating Democrats and Republicans’s shared interest in infrastructure as the debate continues around one of Biden’s economic policy priorities.”
The investigations
EX-SPY SAID TO HAVE PLOTTED AGAINST TRUMP ‘ENEMIES’: “A network of conservative activists, aided by a British former spy, mounted a campaign during the Trump administration to discredit perceived enemies of Trump inside the government, according to documents and people involved in the operations,” the New York Times’s Adam Goldman and Mark Mazzetti report.
- “The campaign included a planned sting operation against Trump’s national security adviser at the time, H.R. McMaster, and secret surveillance operations against FBI employees, aimed at exposing anti-Trump sentiment in the bureau’s ranks.”
- “The operations against the FBI, run by the conservative group Project Veritas, were conducted from a large home in the Georgetown section of Washington. Female undercover operatives arranged dates with the FBI employees with the aim of secretly recording them making disparaging comments about Trump.”
- “The campaign shows the obsession that some of Trump’s allies had about a shadowy ‘deep state’ trying to blunt his agenda — and the lengths that some were willing to go to try to purge the government of those believed to be disloyal to the president.”
PAGING REP. MATT GAETZ (R-Fla.): “The former Florida county tax collector Joel Greenberg will plead guilty to six felony counts including sex trafficking, identity theft, and wire fraud, a significant downgrade from the 33 federal charges he was facing through multiple indictments," Business Insider's Camila DeChalus and Sonam Sheth report.
- “Greenberg is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning to formalize the plea agreement with Justice Department prosecutors, who are investigating whether he and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida violated federal sex-trafficking laws. A judge will have to sign off on the agreement before it is finalized.”
- “Federal prosecutors in Orlando, Florida, initially charged Greenberg in June 2020; after a series of superseding indictments, the total hit 33 felony counts as varied as sex trafficking, stalking, and cryptocurrency fraud. But a source familiar with the plea deal said the former Seminole County tax collector would admit to six of those charges.”
- Why this matters: "His cooperation requires him to be providing truthful testimony and to provide it at the government's request," David Weinstein, a former assistant US attorney for the Southern District of Florida, told DeChalus and Sheth. “He told Insider that Greenberg's plea agreement would also be significant because it could mean he'd testify in front of a grand jury should Gaetz be charged with a crime and go to trial.”
The policies
THE ‘WAKE-UP CALL’ FOR INFRASTRUCTURE: “A major East Coast fuel pipeline lurched back to life Thursday as the nation continued to deal with the fallout from the biggest known cyberattack on U.S. energy infrastructure, but the Biden administration warned it would take time for fuel shortages to ease and pledged to take additional action to prevent a similar crisis,” our colleagues Aaron Gregg, Sean Sullivan and Stephanie Hunt report.
- “Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the ransomware attack a ‘wake-up call’ that raises questions about whether the nation’s laws and political system are prepared for what he called ‘the cyber era.’”
- “And Biden touted a new Justice Department task force to go after DarkSide, a hacker group that infiltrated Colonial Pipeline’s servers and said it would not relinquish control without a ransom.”
Global power
THE DEMOCRATIC DIVIDE OVER FOREIGN POLICY: “Over the past several years, the Democratic Party has moved further left on U.S. policy toward Israel, showing a greater willingness to criticize Israel and speak up in defense of the rights of Palestinians,” Vox’s Alex Ward reports.
- “But Biden doesn’t seem to have gotten the memo. And that gap between him and the more progressive members of his party is becoming a visible rift as the Biden administration struggles to address the escalating conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.”
- “The Biden administration has firmly and publicly denounced Hamas for firing rockets indiscriminately at civilians in Israel. Yet it has refused to say a single harsh word to Israel publicly for its precision bombing of civilian targets in Gaza, instead repeating ‘Israel has the right to defend itself.’”
- “That kind of unwavering defense of Israel wouldn’t have ruffled many feathers in the Democratic Party 20 or maybe even 10 years ago. But times have changed. The party has changed. And now it’s doing more than just ruffling feathers.”
The GOP isn’t the only party splitting at the seams. “This is becoming a problem for Biden, who promised to put human rights at the ‘center’ of his foreign policy. Instead, he’s finding himself calcified in the U.S.-Israel policy of yesteryear, while his left flank on Israeli-Palestinian issues becomes ever more vocal.”
- “It is splitting the party,” a Democratic Senate staffer told Ward. “It’s splitting between those who think support for human rights includes Palestinians and those who don’t.”
In the media
