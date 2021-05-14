The results were nearly identical in the student sample: Conservative males in the control group on average were between neutral and somewhat unlikely to get vaccinated, while those in the treatment group were two points more likely to take the shot. Similarly, Republican males expressed much more likelihood of getting vaccinated when they read a pro-vaccine quotation from someone who was a Black neurosurgeon and former Trump administration official. In the student sample, this effect was equivalent to the difference between being “neutral” about vaccination and being “likely” to get vaccinated. Though weaker, the effect is present in the national sample as well, with 55 percent of Republicans likely to get the shot in the control group, but rising to 65 percent with the additional information about who was encouraging vaccination.