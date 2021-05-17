That history is indeed history though, and it doesn’t necessarily reflect the present-day. For all the talk about a GOP in disarray after having lost the presidency, the House and the Senate, the party remains remarkably close to being in power. The House and the Senate are both historically tight and could easily flip Republican in 2022. The GOP lost all three levers of lawmaking power, but it came within just 90,000 votes of winning all three in 2020. There is a compelling case to be made that the Republican Party truly doesn’t need to do anything about its message to win elections.