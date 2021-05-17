“Ransomware attackers are by definition liars, thieves, extortionists and members of a global criminal enterprise, and they take extreme technological measures to conceal any trace of their identity and location,” John Reed Stark, a cybersecurity consultant and a former chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission Office of Internet Enforcement, told my colleagues. “Determining the bona fides of a ransomware attacker is like trying to confirm the height and weight of a poltergeist. Yet that is exactly what the government expects the company to do.”