Without fanfare, Biden reversed an executive order from Donald Trump taking aim at a quarter century-old legal shield protecting website operators — from tiny neighborhood listservs to Facebook — from civil liability for user-created content.
Biden’s signature amounted to a federal government retreat from taking an unprecedented role in policing political speech online, though deep bipartisan anger at Big Tech most likely means the battle is over but the war goes on.
The Section 230 debate has been simmering for years, but may finally be coming to a boil.
In December 2020, president-elect Biden had told the New York Times the provision, Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, “should be revoked, immediately should be revoked” for Facebook and “other platforms.”
That was about seven months after Trump had taken aim at Section 230 in late May 2020, when social media sites like Facebook and Twitter started labeling his false statements as false.
“We’re here today to defend free speech from one of the gravest dangers it has faced in American history, frankly,” Trump said in the Oval Office before signing his executive order.
“The order signed Thursday encourages the Federal Communications Commission to rethink the scope of Section 230 and when its liability protections apply. The order also seeks to channel complaints about political bias to the Federal Trade Commission, an agency that the White House has asked to probe whether tech companies’ content-moderation policies are in keeping with their pledges of neutrality.
The order additionally created a council in cooperation with state attorneys general to probe allegations of censorship based on political views. And it tasked federal agencies with reviewing their spending on social media advertising.”
How much of a break you think high-tech firms got from Biden’s reversal depends on how enforceable you think Trump’s order was.
The president’s actions at least spared them future costs of challenging the order on First Amendment grounds (can you force private companies to carry political speech?).
(If you’re formulating a Very Clever Internet Argument that turns on when these companies are platforms and when they are publishers, please read this before mashing the reader feedback button.)
Biden has not (as far as I can tell) said much about Section 230 since taking office.
But it’s hardly the first time political actors have targeted Section 230. Reuters reported in February some White House allies are pushing for changes to Section 230 to hold companies liable for disinformation that spreads over their networks.
And here’s Tony Romm from February, reporting on legislation from Sen. Mark Warner, the Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, to make changes to Section 230.
“…Democrats including Warner (Va.) say they also allow the most profitable tech companies to skirt responsibility for hate speech, election disinformation and other dangerous content spreading across the Web. …
‘How can we continue to give this get-out-of-jail card to these platforms that constantly do nothing to address the foreseeable, obvious and repeated misuse of their products and services to cause harm? That was kind of our operating premise,’ Warner said.”
On the Republican side, GOP lawmakers in Florida have sent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) legislation punishing large tech companies for “willfully deplatforming” a politician — like Twitter, which has banned Trump, and Facebook, which has indefinitely suspended him.
(In a transparent nod to Disney, the legislation exempts any such platform “operated by a company that owns and operates a theme park,” which would seem to create tantalizing loophole opportunities — pack your bags, kids, we're going to Zuckerworld or Dorseyland!)
Broadly speaking, Republicans contend Section 230 emboldens politically motivated censorship, a charge for which there is little evidence, while Democrats say the law lets Big Tech off the hook for serving as a launchpad for disinformation and other harmful content.
“The debate about Section 230 shows that people of all political persuasions are unhappy with the status quo," Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has said. “People want to know that companies are taking responsibility for combating harmful content — especially illegal activity — on their platforms.”
Critics have noted holding website operators legally responsible for user-generated content could hurt smaller companies with fewer financial resources than an established global giant like Facebook.
It could also encourage more policing of political speech, not less, to avoid liability. Alternately, website operators could stop policing user-generated content altogether, opening the floodgates to more disinformation, defamation, and general trolling.
What's happening now
Joel Greenberg, an associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and a key figure in the federal probe into the congressman, pleaded guilty to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a teen. As part of his deal with federal prosecutors, Greenberg agreed “to cooperate fully with prosecutors and testify in courts in hopes of leniency for himself,” Lori Rozsa and Matt Zapotosky report. “Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, Fla., repeatedly said, ‘I do’ in response to questions from the judge, affirming what he had already admitted in a written plea agreement made public last week. His plea and deal to cooperate is a potentially ominous sign for Gaetz, as it signals prosecutors have lined up a critical witness as they continue to investigate the congressman.”
Greenberg “ultimately agreed to plead guilty to six criminal charges ... which come with a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years and a statutory maximum potentially decades longer. In exchange, the prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other 27 counts Greenberg faced and recommend a term within federal sentencing guidelines, which are often far less than the statutory maximum penalties. They also agreed to recommend other possible sentencing breaks. If they determined, for example, that Greenberg provided ‘substantial assistance’ in building other cases, they might ask a judge to deviate below the minimum required penalty, according to Greenberg’s plea agreement.”
The Supreme Court will review a Mississippi abortion law that advocates see as a path to diminishing Roe v. Wade. “Abortion opponents for months have urged the court’s conservatives to seize the chance to reexamine the 1973 precedent. Mississippi is one among many Republican-led states that have passed restrictions that conflict with the court’s precedents protecting a woman’s right to choose before fetal viability,” Robert Barnes reports. “In accepting the case, the court said it would examine whether ‘all pre-viability prohibitions on abortion are unconstitutional.’ That has been a key component of the court’s jurisprudence. The Mississippi law would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. But both a district judge and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said that could not be squared with decades of Supreme Court precedents.”
Lunchtime reads from The Post
- “Chinese businessman with links to Steve Bannon is driving force for a sprawling disinformation network, researchers say,” by Jeanne Whalen, Craig Timberg and Eva Dou: “The report, [by network analysis company Graphika], provided in advance to The Post, details a network that Graphika says amplifies the views of Guo, a Chinese real estate developer whose association with former Trump White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon became a focus of news coverage last year after Bannon was arrested aboard Guo’s yacht on federal fraud charges. Graphika said the network includes media websites such as GTV, for which Guo last year publicly said he was raising funds, along with thousands of social media accounts that Graphika said amplify content in a coordinated fashion.”
- “Social app Parler is cracking down on hate speech - but only on Apple devices,” by Kevin Randall: “When social media network Parler came back to life on Apple’s App Store Monday, it was designed to be a less offensive version than what users are able to see elsewhere. Posts that are labeled ‘hate’ by Parler’s new artificial intelligence moderation system won’t be visible on iPhones. There’s a different standard for people who look at Parler on other smartphones or on the Web: They will be able to see posts marked as ‘hate,’ which includes racial slurs, by clicking through to see them.”
- “AT&T to merge media and entertainment division with Discovery Inc., forming streaming behemoth that includes HBO and CNN,” by Jonathan O’Connell and Taylor Telford: “AT&T announced Monday that it plans to combine its entertainment and media company with Discovery Inc. in a deal that would create a TV, film and streaming behemoth featuring more than a half dozen top cable networks plus Warner Bros. studio and other properties. If approved by federal regulators, the deal would create a top new competitor in the entertainment spectrum three years following AT&T’s blockbuster purchase of Time Warner that provided the telecom giant with CNN, HBO, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT and the Warner Bros. studio.”
- “Bill Gates acknowledges an affair with an employee, which Microsoft investigated,” by Jay Greene: “It is not clear what role the investigation or the affair, which took place two decades ago, played in the decision the Microsoft co-founder and his wife, Melinda French Gates, made to divorce after 27 years of marriage. ... The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Microsoft directors decided that Gates needed to leave the board as it investigated the relationship. ... Separately, the New York Times reported Sunday that Gates pursued women who worked both at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”
… and beyond
- “SC Gov. McMaster signs execution bill into law, electric chair ready for use,” by the State’s Emily Bohatch: “[Henry] McMaster signed the bill into law two days after the Senate voted to agree on small changes the House made to the legislation. Conservative lawmakers pushed the execution legislation forward this year in response to a years-long nationwide reluctance on the part of drug companies to sell their products to states looking to use them in executions. As a result, South Carolina has not been able to obtain the drugs to administer a lethal injection in years.”
- “The world economy is suddenly running low on everything,” by Bloomberg’s Brendan Murray, Enda Curran and Kim Chipman: “Mattress producers to car manufacturers to aluminum foil makers are buying more material than they need to survive the breakneck speed at which demand for goods is recovering and assuage that primal fear of running out.”
- “China to relax birth policy but wary of social risks, sources say,” by Reuters’s Kevin Yao: “China will tread carefully in relaxing its birth policies for fear of harming social stability, even as the latest census highlights the urgency to address the country's declining birth trends and aging population, policy sources said.”
- “US investigates second suspected case of mystery 'syndrome' near White House,” CNN’s Katie Bo Williams, Jeremy Herb and Natasha Bertrand: “Multiple sources tell CNN that the episodes affected two officials on the National Security Council in November 2020, one the day after the presidential election and one several weeks later. The cases are consistent with an inexplicable constellation of sensory experiences and physical symptoms that have sickened more than 100 US diplomats, spies and troops around the globe and have come to be known as ‘Havana Syndrome.’ The intelligence community still isn't sure who is causing the strange array of nervous system symptoms, or if they can be definitively termed ‘attacks.’ Even the technology that might cause such an inconsistent set of symptoms is a matter of debate.”
The Biden agenda
The secretary of state signaled no immediate U.S. pressure for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
- “Antony Blinken signaled Monday the U.S. would not join growing calls for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers as fighting entered its second week, with more than 200 people dead, most of them Palestinians in Gaza,” the AP’s Ellen Knickmeyer, Matthew Lee and Edith Lederer report. “Blinken’s stand comes despite growing pressure from the United States’ U.N. Security Council partners, some Democrats and others for Biden’s administration and other international leaders to wade more deeply into diplomacy to end the worst Israel-Palestinian violence in years and revive long-collapsed mediation for a lasting peace there.”
- “Speaking in Copenhagen, where Blinken is making an unrelated tour of Nordic countries this week, Blinken ticked off U.S. outreach so far to try to de-escalate hostilities in the Gaza Strip and Israel, and said he would be making more calls Monday. ‘In all of these engagements we have made clear that we are prepared to lend our support and good offices to the parties should they seek a cease-fire,’ Blinken said.”
- “He said he welcomed efforts by the U.N. — where the United States has so far blocked a proposed Security Council statement on the fighting — and other nations working for a cease-fire. ‘Any diplomatic initiative that advances that prospect is something that we’ll support,’ he said. ‘And we are again willing and ready to do that. But ultimately it is up to the parties to make clear that they want to pursue a cease-fire.’”
Many Republicans and Democrats in Congress, however, are calling for a cease-fire.
- “In a joint statement released Sunday, Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) said they hoped a cease-fire ‘can be reached quickly and that additional steps can be taken to preserve a two-state future’ between Israel and the Palestinians,” John Wagner reports. “Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas’ rocket attacks, in a manner proportionate with the threat its citizens are facing,” the two said in a joint statement. “As a result of Hamas’ rocket attacks and Israel’s response, both sides must recognize that too many lives have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further.”
- “Murphy and Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (Ill.) were among more than two dozen Democrats who signed a separate statement, spearheaded by Sen. Jon Ossoff (Ga.), also calling for a cease-fire.”
The child cash benefit will begin hitting millions of parents’ bank accounts on July 15.
- “Roughly 39 million American families will begin receiving direct cash payments in July under a new child benefit created by Democrats’ coronavirus relief bill,” Jeff Stein reports.
- “The Internal Revenue Service will on July 15 start delivering a monthly payment of $300 per child under 6 and $250 per child older than 6 for those who qualify. The monthly benefits will be deposited directly in most families’ bank accounts on the 15th of every month — or the closest day to that date, if the 15th falls on a holiday or weekend — for the rest of the year, without any action required.”
- “Biden administration officials estimate that households representing more than 65 million children — or 88 percent of all U.S. kids nationwide — will begin receiving the benefit through direct deposit, paper checks, or debit cards.”
- “High-income parents will receive a smaller benefit or none at all, depending on how much they make.”
Biden will deliver remarks on the pandemic today.
- “His planned remarks follow last week’s decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to overhaul its guidance to no longer require fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks or physically distance in most cases,” Wagner reports. “The accelerated timetable for those actions sparked a scramble among governors and business owners to respond to a dramatic turning point in the nation’s battle with the pandemic.”
Quote of the day
“I say a prayer every morning and evening for Joe Manchin,” said Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the chief Democratic vote counter, when asked about his party’s fight for voting rights that faces pushback not only from Republicans, but also from the moderate Democrat.
The future of the GOP
Eighty percent of Republicans who heard about the vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) agree with her removal.
- That is according to a CBS News poll, which found those surveyed “feel she was off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she's wrong about the 2020 presidential election. To a third of them, and most particularly for those who place the highest importance on loyalty, Cheney's removal also shows ‘disloyalty will be punished.’”
- “Those Republicans opposed to her removal — just a fifth of the party right now — say it's mainly because there's room for different views in the party, not all need support Mr. Trump and this was a distraction. But when we look down the line to any potential electoral impact, theirs might be even more limited: this group is also less likely to report voting in Republican primaries.”
Trump is blowing off Rudy Giuliani’s pleas for help.
- “According to three people familiar with the matter, Trump, as well as several of his legal advisers and longtime confidants, have been hesitant about swooping in to help the embattled Giuliani,” the Daily Beast’s Adam Rawnsley and Asawin Suebsaeng report. “So far, no charges have been brought against the former New York City mayor as a result of this investigation, which began in 2019. Trump’s silence has led to simmering frustrations among members of Giuliani’s inner orbit, who privately allege that the ex-president’s team is working to convince him to hang Giuliani out to dry in his hour of need.”
The pandemic
The 24-hour New York subway is back.
- “The United States’ busiest transit system returned to full screeching service early Monday after more than a year of overnight closings during the coronavirus pandemic to provide more time to clean and disinfect trains, stations and equipment. It was the longest planned shutdown since the subway opened in 1904,” the Times’s Winnie Hu, Nate Schweber and Sean Piccoli report.
- “Transit officials planned to mark the occasion on Monday morning by ringing the bell of the New York Stock Exchange along with frontline workers. On Sunday, they unveiled a new campaign — #TakeTheTrain — to try to lure back more riders.”
- “Subway ridership has started to pick up after plunging last year but remains far below where it was before the pandemic. Average weekday ridership is currently about 2.17 million riders, compared with around 5.49 million riders prepandemic. But a series of high-profile assaults on riders and transit workers threatens to scare away passengers and undermine the city’s recovery. A group of men slashed three riders and punched a fourth person early Friday.”
Pandemic refugees are arriving at the border.
- “The past few months have also brought a much different wave of migration that the Biden administration was not prepared to address: pandemic refugees,” the Times’s Miriam Jordan reports. “They are people arriving in ever greater numbers from far-flung countries where the coronavirus has caused unimaginable levels of illness and death and decimated economies and livelihoods. If eking out an existence was challenging in such countries before, in many of them it has now become almost impossible.”
Hot on the left
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) went on CNN to argue the GOP infighting over Trump’s false claims of election fraud and the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn’t interest most Americans. “Instead, he argued, voters want to hear about border security, inflation, and the gas crisis. ‘These are things that affect people, not this internal drama,’ Crenshaw said on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press,’” Tim Elfrink reports. “But host Chuck Todd pushed back, noting that Trump continues to make baseless claims that the election was stolen — a view that many GOP leaders have declined to challenge or openly embraced. ‘Why should anybody believe a word you say if the Republican Party itself doesn’t have credibility?’ Todd asked.” The exchange quickly went viral on Twitter.
Hot on the right
Trump’s comments on the Maricopa County election recount are “unhinged,” the Arizona Republican who heads the county elections department said. “Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer called on Republicans on Saturday to stop supporting Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud and slammed the former president for falsely accusing Maricopa County of deleting an elections database,” Timothy Bella reports. “Richer’s comments reflect the escalating tensions over what Republicans in Arizona’s largest county see as a controversial election review commissioned by the GOP-led state Senate. After using a legislative subpoena to seize Maricopa County’s 2.1 million ballots and its voting machines, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R) has pushed for county supervisors to come to the chamber to answer questions from the private auditors she has hired to conduct the review.”
Israeli-Palestinian conflict, visualized
As a new round of violence between Israelis and Palestinians spirals toward all-out war, the death toll has grown increasingly lopsided. Our colleagues report on how conflict, blockades and history have shaped the geography of Gaza. You can follow the latest updates here.
Today in Washington
Biden will deliver remarks on the pandemic at 1 p.m.
Vice President Harris will meet with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to discuss the Northern Triangle today at 2:15 p.m.
In closing
