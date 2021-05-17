The Supreme Court will review a Mississippi abortion law that advocates see as a path to diminishing Roe v. Wade. “Abortion opponents for months have urged the court’s conservatives to seize the chance to reexamine the 1973 precedent. Mississippi is one among many Republican-led states that have passed restrictions that conflict with the court’s precedents protecting a woman’s right to choose before fetal viability,” Robert Barnes reports. “In accepting the case, the court said it would examine whether ‘all pre-viability prohibitions on abortion are unconstitutional.’ That has been a key component of the court’s jurisprudence. The Mississippi law would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. But both a district judge and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said that could not be squared with decades of Supreme Court precedents.”