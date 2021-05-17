We saw how this worked last week. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the type of Republican who had a demonstrated track record of supporting conservative policy, was dumped from the House Republican caucus in favor of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R), a much more moderate member of the caucus — and a New Yorker, of all things. As many people pointed out, Stefanik was far less conservative than Cheney on the DW-NOMINATE score compiled by Voteview. Her lifetime voting score from the conservative Club for Growth is well below Cheney’s — and even a bit below Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).