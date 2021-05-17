What’s more, debates about election legitimacy — both within the Republican Party and between Democrats and Republicans — have been raging since Biden won in November. Study participants might have already been oversaturated with information about both the conflict and the election. If so, that would limit the impact of the news excerpt they read in the experiment, particularly for strong partisans who pay close attention to politics. The most committed Republican voters’ attitudes, in other words, could have already been swayed by the actual news.