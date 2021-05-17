In Orlando, a Florida politician considered key to the investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is expected to plead guilty Monday to charges including sex trafficking of a child and agree to cooperate with prosecutors, an ominous sign for Gaetz.
Here’s what to know:
Analysis: The U.S. conversation on Israel is changing, no matter Biden’s stance
Biden is drawing fire from all fronts for his handling of the resurgent Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His administration appeared flat-footed and unprepared as violence flared. Critics pointed to the White House’s inattention as it focuses on foreign policy priorities away from the Middle East.
From the right, figures like former secretary of state Mike Pompeo accused Biden of not “unequivocally” standing with Israel in the face of terrorist rocket attacks.
Meanwhile, a burgeoning rift within the Democratic Party is emerging, with lawmakers further to the left frustrated at Biden’s unwillingness to be both more openly critical of Israel’s policies and actions and more aware of the United States’ own role in bringing the crisis to this point.
On Sunday, a number of leading Muslim-American advocacy organizations boycotted Biden’s virtual Eid event on grounds that the administration was “complicit” in Palestinian suffering.
Analysis: Biden administration approves $735 million weapons sale to Israel, raising red flags for some House Democrats
The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising red flags for some House Democrats who are part of the shifting debate over the U.S. government’s support for the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on May 5, three people based on Capitol Hill who are familiar with the notification told my colleague Karoun Demirjian and me.
That was nearly a week before Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, began intense rocket attacks against Israel that have reportedly killed at least 10 Israelis. The rockets have been answered with ongoing Israeli airstrikes that have left nearly 200 Palestinians dead and sparked worldwide calls for diplomatic action. The crisis is the worst since a 2014 Hamas-Israeli war that lasted nearly two months.
Gaetz associate expected to plead guilty to sex-trafficking charge
A Florida politician considered key to the investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is expected to plead guilty on Monday to charges including sex trafficking of a child and agree to cooperate with prosecutors, an ominous sign for Gaetz.
Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, agreed to cooperate fully with federal prosecutors and, if needed, to testify in court, as he admitted in a lengthy written plea agreement that he paid a minor to engage in sex acts with him and others, according to a copy of the document filed Friday.
Even before he had accepted a plea deal, Greenberg had been outlining to prosecutors how he and Gaetz would pay women for sex, in hopes of convincing them he could be a witness against the congressman and earn a break for himself.
Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes. A spokesperson noted Friday that Gaetz was not identified by name in the documents.
In a political speech in Ohio on Saturday, Gaetz said he was being “falsely accused of exchanging money for naughty favors.”
Biden to deliver remarks on coronavirus after returning to Washington
Following his return Monday to the White House from Wilmington, Del., Biden plans to speak to the nation from the East Room on his administration’s coronavirus response and vaccinations.
His planned remarks follow last week’s decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to overhaul its guidance to no longer require fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks or physically distance in most cases.
The accelerated timetable for those actions sparked a scramble among governors and business owners to respond to a dramatic turning point in the nation’s battle with the pandemic.
The only other event on Biden’s schedule Monday that has been advertised by the White House following his midmorning return to Washington is an intelligence briefing in the Oval Office.
Members of Congress call for cease-fire between Israel and Hamas
Members of Congress are increasingly weighing in on the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas, issuing at least one bipartisan call for a cease-fire.
In a joint statement released Sunday, Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) said they hoped a cease-fire “can be reached quickly and that additional steps can be taken to preserve a two-state future” between Israel and the Palestinians.
“Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas’ rocket attacks, in a manner proportionate with the threat its citizens are facing,” the two said in a joint statement. “As a result of Hamas’ rocket attacks and Israel’s response, both sides must recognize that too many lives have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further.”
Murphy and Young are chairman and ranking Republican, respectively, of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee on the Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and counterterrorism.
Murphy and Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (Ill.) were among more than two dozen Democrats who signed a separate statement, spearheaded by Sen. Jon Ossoff (Ga.), also calling for a cease-fire.
“To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate ceasefire,” the senators said in a joint statement Sunday.
Democrats confront reality on voting rights: Congress probably isn’t coming to the rescue
Asked about the path to enact new voting-rights laws, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has repeatedly offered a pat reply: “Failure is not an option.”
Faced with a barrage of new state laws aiming to restrict voting outside Election Day — pushed by Republican legislatures egged on by former president Donald Trump’s false claims of rampant fraud — most Democrats agree with Schumer that the need for a federal backstop is essential.
But failure is very much an option — it is, in fact, the most likely one.
Cheney continues her lonely ‘battle for the soul of the Republican Party’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who last week was voted out of House Republican leadership, continued her lonely campaign over the weekend against former president Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, slamming her GOP colleagues for their attempts at “whitewashing” the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and warning that Trump’s claims are actively eroding American democracy.
“I think it’s dangerous,” Cheney said Friday in an interview with Jonathan Karl on ABC News’s “This Week” that aired Sunday. “I think that we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded, and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people.”
Chuck Todd clashes with Dan Crenshaw over GOP fraud claims: ‘Why should anybody believe a word you say?’
Days after House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership position for challenging former president Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) on Sunday insisted that the conflict doesn’t interest most Americans.
Instead, he argued, voters want to hear about border security, inflation and the gas crisis. “These are things that affect people, not this internal drama,” Crenshaw said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
But host Chuck Todd pushed back, noting that Trump himself continues to make baseless claims that the election was stolen — a view that many GOP leaders have declined to challenge or have openly embraced.
“Why should anybody believe a word you say if the Republican Party itself doesn’t have credibility?” Todd asked.
Commander of Space Force unit fired after accusing the military of pushing an agenda ‘rooted in Marxism’
The self-published book carries a conspiratorial title and a purportedly urgent message: A Marxist plot is afoot to infiltrate the military and overthrow the U.S. government, it alleges.
Some of its subjects are familiar specters in right-wing politics — critical race theory, diversity initiatives and the New York Times’s 1619 Project — but these claims came from a new source last week: an active-duty member of the U.S. Space Force.
Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier published his book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military,” this week and appeared on multiple conservative podcasts to promote it, each time criticizing Defense Department leadership and accusing the agency of pushing an agenda that is “rooted in Marxism.”
Lohmeier, who spent more than a decade with the Air Force before joining the military’s newest branch in 2020, was fired Friday for his comments, a move first reported by Military.com a day later and confirmed by The Washington Post on Sunday. Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, the head of Space Operations Command, relieved Lohmeier of his command of a squadron that detects ballistic missile launches “due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead,” a Space Force spokesperson said in a statement.
Biden’s America: Democrats see competence; Republicans see chaos
Biden’s administration by the middle of last week was confronted with images of long lines at gas pumps. The Middle East had erupted in violence. Headlines were warning that fears of inflation could threaten a fragile economy.
“Don’t panic,” Biden urged on Thursday afternoon. He meant it as a plea to drivers worried about filling their tanks, but it captured his message on the flurry of crises he is suddenly facing.
A president who prides himself on choreography and planning has seen in recent days a burst of unexpected events that showcase the need for political agility. The White House is approaching the problems — all politically sensitive — with a degree of calm and caution, even as some allies want Biden to be more forceful before events spiral further.
As Biden and his aides seek to project steadiness, many Republicans are offering an alternative interpretation: The world is increasingly engulfed in chaos on Biden’s watch as gas prices surge, crime rates rise, border crossings grow and the costs of consumer goods threaten to spike.
Black, Brown and extremist: Across the far-right spectrum, people of color play a more visible role
Brandon Rapolla is not who springs to mind as the face of the far right.
Rapolla’s brown skin, a reflection of his multiracial ancestry, is at odds with images of White guys in self-styled militias wearing camouflage in the woods. The militia stereotype is so entrenched, Rapolla said, that airline ticket agents have refused to believe him when he gives them a heads-up that he’s on a domestic terrorism watch list.
“This one lady — she was Asian — she said, ‘Darling, you don’t look like a domestic terrorist. It’s a mistake,’ ” Rapolla recalled. “I said: ‘Nope, I am. That’s what I’m labeled as.’ ”
Trump’s comments on Maricopa County election recount are ‘unhinged,’ Arizona Republican official says
An Arizona Republican who heads the county elections department that is the target of a GOP audit of the 2020 election results condemned former president Donald Trump for continuing to push false claims of electoral fraud months after his defeat and called his recent comments “unhinged.”
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer called on Republicans on Saturday to stop supporting Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud and slammed the former president for falsely accusing Maricopa County of deleting an elections database.
“This is unhinged,” Richer tweeted. “I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country.”