Parler's app was removed from the App Store in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The company, which had shunned content moderation tools used by other social media platforms before adopting them, is still pushing for an option letting users see a warning label — that could be clicked through on Apple devices — for posts the moderation system deems hateful. But the ban on hate speech was a condition for the app to be brought back to the App Store.