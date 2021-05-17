For many people, their assumptions about what happened in the election are born not of an objective consideration of the available evidence but, instead, of giving their trust to people and media outlets offering false or incomplete assessments of the election. Half of Republicans think that there’s solid evidence of rampant fraud not because all of them have considered the available evidence and come to that conclusion based on a fair, rational assessment; they couldn’t have, since the evidence doesn’t support that conclusion by a mile. Instead, they are trusting the presentations of people like Trump or Sean Hannity or One America News — and reacting to the presentations of people like Cheney or writers at The Washington Post.