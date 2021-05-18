With CNN’s release of its full list of those who responded to its query, we can answer those question. At least, sort of.
Let’s start by looking at the voting record of the legislators. For that we’ll use the DW-NOMINATE score calculated by Voteview. It’s a measure from -1 to 1 of how liberal or conservative a legislator’s voting record is (as evaluated on legislation centered on the role of government). Every Democrat said they’d been vaccinated, so the average NOMINATE score for a vaccinated Democrat is the same as the average for the Democratic caucus overall.
Among House Republicans, though, there was a divide. Republicans with more conservative voting records were more likely to decline to respond to CNN; those with more moderate records were more likely to indicate that they’d been vaccinated. Six in 10 Republicans who told CNN they’d been vaccinated had NOMINATE scores under the caucus average; the same ratio of those who refused were above the average.
Interestingly, though, there was no relationship between the density of vaccinated Republicans in a state delegation and the overall vaccination rates in a state. One might assume, for example, that Republicans from states where more people had been vaccinated would be more willing to admit to having received a dose. But that’s not the case. (On the graph below, the vaccinated percentage refers to those who’d received at least one dose of a vaccine.)
What we might assume, then, is that Republicans from more Republican districts in states — that is, places that vote more heavily Republican — might be more likely to refuse CNN’s questioning.
Using Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voting Index, a measure of the partisan lean of a district, we see that this isn’t really the case. Republicans who told CNN they’d been vaccinated represented districts that, on average, supported Trump by 13.3 points in the past two elections. The other Republicans represented districts that backed Trump by an average of 13.9 points. A subtle distinction.
Lots of other things could have played a role. Some legislators may simply have not responded or hoped to send a message by ignoring CNN specifically.
The overarching pattern is the obvious one: Republicans don’t want to say whether they’ve been vaccinated, either as a political statement or because they haven’t been. There are direct ramifications for the chamber as a result; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has mandated mask-wearing on the House floor, in part a function of uncertainty about the level of vaccination among her peers. But there’s the indirect effect, too: Fewer Republican legislators advocating for vaccination likely means fewer vaccinated Americans. That’s a pattern we’ve already see in effect.
What CNN’s survey says, in effect, is that vaccination is still a partisan issue. Which — if I may editorialize for a moment — is bad.