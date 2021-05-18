And while much of the coverage of that balance has focused on how pained Republicans are to dissociate themselves with Trump’s claims, the tortuousness also works in the opposite direction. The biggest story might be how little they are doing to distance themselves, but its not-insignificant cousin is how much even the careful distancing some of them are doing makes continuing to support Trump look rather irreconcilable. How do you effectively say this guy is spouting nonsense about an American election being illegitimate and then also say this is the man the country (and your party) should follow?