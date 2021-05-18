But even straddling that fence leaves something on the other side. There has been remarkably little actual vouching for Trump’s specific claims — and conspicuously and increasingly so — to the point where it’s clear they know how nonsensical and indefensible all of it is. And that’s a vitally important part of all of this. They are treating him, as they did for much of his presidency, as the “crazy uncle” who just says a bunch of stuff that they don’t feel the need to actually account for and whose rantings they just wave away like so many insignificant rantings of a Twitter troll.