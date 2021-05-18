The court shocked many when it announced it will hear a case on Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Activists on both sides of the abortion debate are known for their hyperbolic rhetoric. But for once, their reactions weren’t overly dramatic. For the first time in decades, there’s a chance the 6-3 conservative-majority Supreme Court could shift the scope of abortion restrictions allowed in the United States.
“It’s deeply disturbing they would take the case,” said Nancy Northrup, president of the pro-abortion rights group Center for Reproductive Rights. “The court cannot uphold this law without overturning the principle protections of Roe v. Wade.”
“This is a landmark opportunity for the Supreme Court,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the antiabortion rights group Susan B. Anthony List, said in a statement.
Kristan Hawkins, president of Students For Life:
The Mississippi law would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with a few narrow exceptions. But it hasn’t gone into effect because of the viability standard laid out under the 1973 Roe ruling, our colleague Robert Barnes reports.
“A district federal judge and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said that it could not be squared with decades of Supreme Court precedents,” Robert writes.
Those precedents, stemming back to Roe, hold that states may regulate abortion procedures before viability “so long as they not impose an undue burden on the women’s right but they may not ban abortions,” Judge Patrick Higginbotham wrote for the appeals court.
But now there’s a real possibility the Supreme Court could replace the viability standard with something else.
Mississippi specifically asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether all bans on pre-viability abortions are unconstitutional. At the same time, the state’s sole abortion clinic begged the court to stay away from that question.
Yesterday, the court assented to Mississippi’s request, agreeing to consider pre-viability bans. That’s a huge disappointment to abortion rights advocates, who can now envision a scenario in which conservative states could limit abortions much earlier in pregnancy.
The court could replace fetal viability with “fetal pain.”
To justify its abortion ban, Mississippi used an approach popularized in recent years by antiabortion activists. The law is based on the idea that a 15-week-old fetus could experience pain during an abortion procedure.
Many other Republican-led states have passed so called “pain-capable laws,” but those laws have mainly banned abortions after 20 weeks. Medical experts aren’t in agreement on whether a fetus could feel pain at the 20-week point, let alone at 15 weeks.
The court could issue a ruling that establishes fetal pain as the new limit on abortion bans, said Mary Ziegler, a Florida State University law professor and author of a book on abortion law. In other words, the justices could allow states to ban abortions after the point at which a fetus could feel pain. But that would also leave states without clear guidance on exactly when in pregnancy that occurs.
“The question will be how do states decide,” Ziegler said.
Everyone will be watching two of former president Donald Trump’s appointees.
There are few clues from previous cases as to how conservative Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett might land on the case, which the court will hear this fall.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is thought likely to side with the court’s three liberal justices on the matter, based on his previous rulings on abortion rights. If that’s the case, both Kavanaugh and Barrett would need to stick with the other three conservative justices to uphold the Mississippi law.
But abortion rights advocates say they’re not taking any chances. They’re pushing Democrats to advance the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine the right to an abortion into federal law. Asked about the matter yesterday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is “committed to codifying” Roe v. Wade.
“Over the last four years, critical rights like the right to health care and the right to choose have been under withering and extreme attack, including through draconian state laws,” Psaki said.
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: D.C. and New York lift mask mandates for vaccinated people.
“D.C.’s broad mask order, which has required residents for months to wear masks almost every time they leave their houses, will no longer apply to fully vaccinated people, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Monday,” The Washington Post’s Julie Zauzmer, Michael Brice-Saddler, Emily Davies, Rachel Chason and Ovetta Wiggins report.
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced that New York would also adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go without masks in all but a few settings. Both New Yorkers and D.C. residents will still be required to wear masks in public transport, nursing homes and other communal settings.
The announcements come after several states, including Virginia and Maryland, lifted their mask mandates last week.
While private businesses can still require masks, many have started to ease restrictions. Starbucks, CVS and Target have said they won’t require fully vaccinated customers to wear masks inside stores and cafes.
OOF: The CDC’s No. 2 official is set to resign.
Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, has said that she is planning to retire after 33 years at the agency, The Post’s Lena H. Sun, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dan Diamond report.
Schuchat’s resignation closely follows the departure of longtime CDC official Nancy Messonnier, but Schuchat has said that her decision to leave is motivated by her desire to pursue “creative passions” in retirement. She had told friends since last year that she was exhausted and ready to leave.
Schuchat categorically denied reports of tensions with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, telling The Post in an exchange of text messages, “Whoever told you that has no idea of the close relationship we have. She is a wonderful leader, colleague and now friend. I cannot even imagine having tensions with her!”
Schuchat has been regarded as a stabilizing force in an agency that has struggled with low morale and intense scrutiny during the pandemic.
“When she ran the agency’s incident management response last year, she often sought to ease tensions by opening morning meetings with songs about the outbreak set to Broadway tunes. When she ran the agency’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, she wrote short poems that she included in otherwise routine updates,” our colleagues report.
OUCH: Cuomo will receive $5.1 million for his book on the coronavirus pandemic.
The contract for the New York governor’s book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,” was driven by Cuomo’s national profile during the early days of the pandemic, The Post’s Felicia Sonmez and Josh Dawsey report.
But Cuomo’s claim to leadership is facing intense scrutiny. The governor faces accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and is under investigation in relation to his administration’s handling of data on covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.
The governor asked advisers, including top state officials, to spend scores of hours writing the book, with many spending time in his office and in the mansion working on the project, even as the coronavirus devastated the state. Two people told The Post that a number of aides disagreed with the decision to write the book, concerned that it could be seen as political and inappropriately timed.
Details of the book contract emerged as Cuomo paid his taxes. Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo’s director of communications and senior adviser, said that the contract “calls for payment of $3,120,000 in the last taxable year and an additional $2 million over the following 2 years.” Azzopardi said that Cuomo donated one-third of the money he received last year to the United Way of New York State.
More in coronavirus news
- Biden announced that his administration will send at least 20 million doses of U.S.-authorized vaccine doses abroad. It’s the first time the United States has committed to sending doses that are authorized for domestic use, but experts say it’s not enough to make much of an impact on global demand, The Post’s Tyler Pager and Dan Diamond report. Biden has previously committed to sharing 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been approved for domestic use.
- California has registered a devastating increase in homicide during the pandemic, with the number of victims jumping by 27 percent from 2019 to 2020. It’s the largest year-over-year increase in homicides in three decades and is in line with similar increases seen nationwide. Experts attribute the jump, at least in part, to the shuttering of schools and sports programs amid the pandemic, Kaiser Health News’s Phillip Reese reports.
- One of America’s largest hospital chains sued thousands of patients during the pandemic, even as other hospitals have moved to curtail similar lawsuits amid the health crisis, CNN’s Casey Tolan reports. A CNN investigation found that hospitals owned by Community Health Systems, Inc. have filed at least 19,000 lawsuits over allegedly unpaid medical bills since March 2020.
- Stat’s Damian Garde takes an in-depth look at how Ashish Jha became the go-to expert for network television. Jha, dean of the Brown School of Public Health, is not a virologist, immunologist or vaccinologist, and has never claimed to be, but he has years of experience explaining complicated and incomplete medical and public health information to nonexperts.
Elsewhere in health care
The maker of Humira testifies before Congress today.
At 10 a.m., AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez will appear before the House Oversight Committee to answer questions about the anti-inflammatory drug Humira and the cancer drug Imbruvica. AbbVie has raised the price of Humira – which is the best-selling drug in the United States and the world – 27 times since launching it in 2003. According to the committee, Humira now costs $2,984 per syringe, or $77,586 annually, without insurance.
Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said it took more than a year – and a subpeona threat – to get Gonzalez before the panel.
“Our work has confirmed what patients in this country have known for a long time—drug prices in the United States are simply unfair, unsustainable, and just plain wrong," Maloney will say at the hearing, according to prepared remarks shared in advance with The Health 202.
The Food and Drug Administration approved a more powerful version of naloxone.
“In approving just the second version of the lifesaving nasal spray, the FDA allowed a pharmaceutical company to double the strength of the product, from the 4-milligram doses available now to 8 milligrams of the ingredient in each dose,” The Post’s Lenny Bernstein reports. “But there is widespread disagreement about the value of more potent naloxone.”
The move comes as deaths from opioid overdoses have soared amid the pandemic. Naloxone — often known by the brand name Narcan — can revive people who have stopped breathing amid an opioid overdose.
Supporters of the stronger formula cite the continuing epidemic of overdoses and the fact that drug users are using illegal fentanyl, which is more potent than other opioids. But some experts say that the existing formulations of naloxone are already sufficient and that the painful symptoms of withdrawal may come on quicker and be more severe with 8 milligrams of naloxone.