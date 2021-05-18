“A district federal judge and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said that it could not be squared with decades of Supreme Court precedents,” Robert writes.



Those precedents, stemming back to Roe, hold that states may regulate abortion procedures before viability “so long as they not impose an undue burden on the women’s right but they may not ban abortions,” Judge Patrick Higginbotham wrote for the appeals court.



But now there’s a real possibility the Supreme Court could replace the viability standard with something else.



Mississippi specifically asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether all bans on pre-viability abortions are unconstitutional. At the same time, the state’s sole abortion clinic begged the court to stay away from that question.



Yesterday, the court assented to Mississippi’s request, agreeing to consider pre-viability bans. That’s a huge disappointment to abortion rights advocates, who can now envision a scenario in which conservative states could limit abortions much earlier in pregnancy.