Here’s what to know:
Christie ‘won’t preclude’ 2024 presidential run, says he isn’t deferring to Trump
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R) said in a podcast episode released Tuesday that he has not ruled out a 2024 presidential bid and that his decision would not be influenced by whether former president Donald Trump decides to run again.
“I certainly won’t preclude it,” Christie said when asked whether he is thinking about running in 2024 during an appearance on the “Ruthless” podcast.
During the new episode, Christie cited the benefit of having a previous White House bid under his belt and said he would make a decision after the 2022 midterm elections.
“I’m also not going to be one of these people who’s going to say, ‘Well, I’ll wait to see what President Trump’s going to do,’” Christie said. “You know, I’m not going to defer to anyone if I decide that it’s what I want to do, and that I think I’m the best option for the party and for the country. And I think if you say you’re deferring to someone, that’s a real sign of both weakness and indecision.”
In the meantime, Christie said he wants to help lead Republicans “in a productive and smart way” with a focus on “populist-type policies.”
“There’s a recklessness to some of the stuff that happened over the last four years, which came back to cost us suburban voters, which cost us the election, in my view, in 2020,” Christie said. “So, I want to try to lead the party in that way and be a messenger for that.”
Fact-checking the Paul-Fauci flap over Wuhan lab funding
“Juicing up super-viruses is not new. Scientists in the U.S. have long known how to mutate animal viruses to infect humans. For years, Dr. Ralph Baric, a virologist in the U.S., has been collaborating with Dr. Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Virology Institute, sharing his discoveries about how to create super-viruses. This gain-of-function research has been funded by the [National Institutes of Health]. … Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?”
— Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), remarks at a Senate hearing, May 11
“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH has not never and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”
— Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in response
This showdown between Paul and Fauci quickly went viral last week. But the nature of their debate regarding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic may seem obscure to many people.
Biden to travel to electric vehicle plant in Michigan as he touts infrastructure plans
Biden is scheduled Tuesday to travel to Dearborn, Mich., to visit an electric vehicle plant as he continues to press his case for Congress to pass his $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan.
According to the White House, Biden plans to tour and then deliver remarks at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, a manufacturing site for an electric version of the company’s F-150 pickup that has zero emissions and is built by union workers.
In advance of the trip, the White House released a “fact sheet” early Tuesday touting tax credits and other incentives in Biden’s infrastructure plan to accelerate a transition to electric vehicles. The document also seeks to make the case that the United States needs to better position itself globally to compete in the electric vehicle market.
“Today, the U.S. market share of plug-in electric vehicle (EV) sales is only one-third that of the Chinese EV market,” the White House document says. “And in 2020, China had approximately 800,000 public charging points compared to just 100,000 in the U.S. President Biden believes it is time for this to change and for the U.S. to lead in EV manufacturing, infrastructure, deployment, and innovation.”
Biden’s infrastructure package includes an array of tax incentives for consumers and manufacturers to move in that direction. It also seeks to spur conversion of public transit buses and school buses to electric vehicles and significantly bolster the charging infrastructure in the country for electric vehicles.
The trip to Michigan, a key presidential battleground state, comes as the White House continues to negotiate with lawmakers in both parties over the size and scope of an infrastructure package.
On Tuesday, a group of Senate Republicans led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) is expected to present a new proposal during a meeting with several Biden administration officials, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Biden calls for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas fighting as pressure mounts to halt violence
Biden called Monday for a cease-fire to end a week of fierce fighting between Israel and Hamas militants, urging both sides to “protect innocent civilians” in a statement that amounted to a subtle rebuke of the Israeli government, a close ally of the United States.
During a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden “reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks,” the White House said. But in adding that Biden “expressed support for a cease-fire,” the administration went further than previous accounts of U.S. interactions with Israeli officials.
A rapper posed on a SWAT truck during the Capitol riot and put the photo on his album. He faces federal charges.
With a cigar in his right hand and an American flag draped by his side, Antionne DeShaun Brodnax sat on a U.S. Capitol Police SWAT truck as hordes of Trump supporters climbed the Capitol steps, storming the building behind him.
An image of that moment made its way to federal agents thanks to tipsters.
But more recently, it also became the cover of Brodnax’s new rap album, “The Capital.”
Brodnax, who raps under the name Bugzie the Don, admitted to investigators in the weeks following the insurrection that he went inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. But he claimed he was already in Washington to shoot a music video and entered the building simply because he wanted to take photos and video, according to court documents.
Cuomo to receive $5.1 million for his book on the coronavirus pandemic
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) will receive a total of $5.1 million for his book on the coronavirus pandemic, a contract driven by his national profile during the worst days of the virus and now seen through the prism of an investigation into his use of advisers to write the book.
The book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic,” was released in October. According to Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo’s director of communications and senior adviser, the book contract “calls for payment of $3,120,000 in the last taxable year and an additional $2 million over the following 2 years.” Details of the contract emerged Monday as Cuomo released his 2020 tax filings.
Biden boosts vaccine donations, but critics say far more is needed
Biden announced Monday that his administration will send at least 20 million doses of U.S.-authorized coronavirus vaccines abroad by the end of June, a decision that comes amid criticism that the United States has hoarded doses and done too little to fight the pandemic beyond its borders.
The announcement marks the first time the United States has said it will share vaccines authorized for domestic use. The shipments will include doses from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Biden had previously committed to share up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine overseas, although the United States has not authorized that vaccine for domestic use yet and the doses remain under review by the Food and Drug Administration.
Biden administration announces new Energy Star standards, plans for emissions targets for federal buildings
The Biden administration announced Monday a major push aimed at cutting carbon emissions from federal buildings and from homes by setting new efficiency standards and investing in innovative research.
The White House said that, for the first time, the government will develop “building performance standards” for federal facilities. It will also establish new Energy Star standards for heat pumps and invest in programs meant to boost adoption of the potentially emissions-saving technology.
“I think the building sector is often overlooked for the tremendous potential it presents,” said Ali Zaidi, the deputy national climate adviser at the White House. “We’ve turned on approaches all over the government to chase that opportunity.”
Maricopa County officials decry 2020 recount as a sham and call on Arizona Republicans to end the process
The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday denounced an ongoing audit of the 2020 election vote as a “sham” and a “con,” calling on the GOP-led state Senate to end the controversial recount that has been championed by former president Donald Trump.
In a fiery public meeting and subsequent letter to state Senate President Karen Fann, the board members said the audit has been inept, promoted falsehoods and defamed the public servants who ran the fall election.
Calling the process a “spectacle that is harming all of us,” the five members of the board — including four Republicans — asked the state Senate to recognize that it is essential to call off the audit, which officials have said is only about one-quarter complete.