McCarthy, like many Republicans, has sought to broadly equate the violence Jan. 6 with the racial justice protests last summer from which infrequently spun off acts of violence or vandalism. Since the riot at the Capitol, this has been a common refrain, attempting to cast that event as the partisan mirror of what occurred last year (while also amplifying the role of overtly political actors). It’s never been a robust analogy, for a number of reasons, including that there’s an obvious difference between, say, declaring a few blocks of Seattle to be an autonomous jurisdiction and trying to forcefully prevent Congress from finalizing the results of a national election. There’s an obvious difference between taking to the streets in response to the killing of a Black man by police in Minneapolis and storming the Capitol after having been encouraged to believe the false claim that the election was stolen.