Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.), who like Romney voted to convict former president Donald Trump of incitement of insurrection in his second impeachment trial, told ABC News in February that he supports a commission. “I think there should be a complete investigation about what happened on Jan. 6,” he said. “Why was there not more law enforcement, National Guard already mobilized, what was known, who knew it, and when they knew it, all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again in the future.”