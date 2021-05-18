Analyzing our 2019 survey, we found that the Pride event did boost support for LGBTQ activism in Sarajevo. Before the event, only 43 percent supported having a Pride march; that grew to 52 percent after Pride. These positive effects were limited to Sarajevo, where Pride took place. Organizers told us that this grew from greater visibility and contact between Pride marchers and the local community. The route disrupted ordinary foot and car traffic, compelling Sarajevans to engage with it, whether by waving at marchers or discussing it at the dinner table. The Pride event prompted discussion in the city.