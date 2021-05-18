🚨2024 WATCH 🚨: “After 2022 is over, we'll make a decision about whether we're going to run or not,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on the ‘Ruthless’ podcast out this morning. "But I certainly won't preclude it. And I'm also not going to be one of these people who's going to say, well, I'll wait to see what President Trump's going to do. You know, I'm not going to defer to anyone if I decide that it's what I want to do, and that I think I'm the best option for the party and for the country."