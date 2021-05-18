Abortion foes have attacked the viability standard from several angles. Some laws, such as the what are known as “reasons bans,” introduced in states such as Ohio and Arkansas stop people from having pre-viability abortions in cases of Down syndrome or sex selection, on the grounds that those are not valid reasons to terminate a pregnancy. States such as Texas are banning medication abortion or dilation and evacuation, the most common method after the first trimester, before viability. And “heartbeat bills” would ban abortion after doctors can detect fetal cardiac activity, an alternative to viability.