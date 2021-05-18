In contrast, Vajiralongkorn has spent most of his time abroad in Germany. While the Thai constitution stipulated that the king appoint a regent to handle royal affairs when traveling abroad, Vajiralongkorn amended the constitution so that he could continue to control the country remotely. Furthermore, he seemed to tacitly approve of the military government’s repression of the public. The military government strengthened the law on Internet censorship in 2016, despite a petition with over 336,000 signatures — and the king did not take the public’s side.