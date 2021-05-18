Mark Moores, “Listen to Melanie.” Moores, the Republican nominee in the special election for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, has devoted plenty of paid media and long sections of TV debates to Democrat Melanie Stansbury's comment in support of the BREATHE Act. This is the most lurid and direct ad yet, twice playing Stansbury's comment at a Black voter forum that Congress “must pass” the Act, which, as The Trailer has noted before, is not actually legislation; it's a platform for proposing the redirection of federal law enforcement grants toward social services, and eventually shutting down federal prisons. The ad calls it the “most dangerous legislation in America” — it's not, but Stansbury discussed it like it was — and portrays streets in chaos if Stansbury gets her way.