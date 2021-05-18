While McCarthy didn’t say much about his conversation with Trump, he did say he was the first lawmaker Trump spoke to. The reason that’s key: There had been some question about just when Trump came to truly appreciate the threat faced by lawmakers that day. When you plug McCarthy’s detail into the known timeline, it strongly suggests that Trump would have been well aware of the danger lawmakers faced before he issued a tweet attacking then-Vice President Mike Pence for not helping overturn the election results.