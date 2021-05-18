One aspect of this that Bump brought up but I think is worth fleshing out even more is McCarthy’s personal role in all of this.
To be clear, while there have long been whispers and theories about certain GOP members fomenting what became the Capitol riot — by pushing the idea of a “stolen” election, etc. — that isn’t really what it’s about. (Though McCarthy at times played into those ideas.) What it is about is the extent to which this would pose difficult questions involving the personal interactions and leadership of a prominent GOP leader like McCarthy with a demonstrated history of not-exactly confidence-inspiring decision-making.
Chief among the unhelpful issues this would raise for McCarthy is precisely what happened in his phone call with Trump during the Capitol riot.
You might remember that Trump’s impeachment trial was briefly upended over an allegation from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.). Toward the end of it, she resurfaced some little-noticed comments she had made saying McCarthy had said Trump told him during the riot, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
The disclosure initially looked as though it might lead the trial to actually include witnesses, which could certainly have shed some light. But even Democrats didn’t really want to prolong the trial of the former president, and Herrera Beutler’s statement was instead merely entered into the record as evidence.
The drawback of not calling witnesses, though, was that to this date we don’t know much more about that episode. And McCarthy hasn’t exactly been forthcoming. In a recent Fox News interview, anchor Chris Wallace tried to press him on whether the account was true, but McCarthy punted, saying he didn’t want to detail his conversations with Trump.
In that interview, McCarthy also sharply recast his previous criticisms of Trump’s actions during the riot. McCarthy said shortly after the riot that Trump “should have immediately denounced the mob” and even that Trump’s initial inaction warranted what would have been a historic censure resolution. But three months later, McCarthy effectively backed off the criticism and suggested Trump had done enough.
While the interview failed to answer questions about Herrera Beutler’s allegation, though, it did raise yet more uncomfortable ones for McCarthy, Trump and the GOP.
While McCarthy didn’t say much about his conversation with Trump, he did say he was the first lawmaker Trump spoke to. The reason that’s key: There had been some question about just when Trump came to truly appreciate the threat faced by lawmakers that day. When you plug McCarthy’s detail into the known timeline, it strongly suggests that Trump would have been well aware of the danger lawmakers faced before he issued a tweet attacking then-Vice President Mike Pence for not helping overturn the election results.
Another uneasy question involving McCarthy arose last week to less fanfare — but in a way that could reflect more poorly on him personally. In a tweet, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said that a few days before Jan. 6, he had explicitly cautioned McCarthy about potential violence resulting from what their party was doing.
“I told Kevin that his words and our party’s actions would lead to violence on January 6th,” Kinzinger said. “Kevin dismissively responded with, ‘ok Adam, operator next question.’ And we got violence.”
Kinzinger later doubled down on the account.
While Kinzinger allowed in the latter comments that perhaps McCarthy couldn’t have done much to defuse the situation at that point, he said both at that point and later that McCarthy and fellow GOP leaders effectively disregarded the warning signs about the potential for violence.
It’s not clear just how much these events would be detailed in a report from a Jan. 6 commission. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), whom McCarthy helped push out of House GOP leadership last week over her criticisms of Trump, has said McCarthy should testify to the commission, which seems unlikely regardless of what form the commission takes (or if it takes a form).
But they all involve rather central questions about what key players like Trump and McCarthy were aware of or warned about at crucial junctures. Such commissions are about who knew what and when, and whether they could have done more to stop it. And McCarthy is a key player in that, by the accounts not just of impeachment supporters like Cheney, Herrera Beutler and Kinzinger, but also according to the timeline he himself disclosed.
That doesn’t mean McCarthy would necessarily be pinned for any blame, as Kinzinger’s comments suggest. But we’ve already seen McCarthy squirm plenty to hold on to control of his party and move beyond talking about Trump and the 2020 election. And these questions would warrant plenty more squirming.