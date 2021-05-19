“Roe might go,” writes the Bulwark’s Kimberly Wehle. “The Court on Monday granted certiorari in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which involves a 2018 Mississippi law called the Gestational Age Act that bans abortions after the fifteenth week of pregnancy, with limited exceptions. The plaintiff — the sole licensed abortion provider in the state of Mississippi — successfully argued in the lower courts that the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade precludes states from banning abortions before a fetus is ‘viable.’ ... The Court’s willingness to review the decision suggests that it might be willing to do some serious damage to Roe. ... Although the Court could similarly strike down the Mississippi law without disturbing Roe on stare decisis grounds — i.e., deference to precedent, reasoning that Roe has been on the books too long to tamper with now — it seems more likely that the Court took the case for a reason and will make major changes to the constitutional law governing abortion rights, perhaps including overturning Roe itself. Which is why some abortion critics are feeling celebratory while abortion-rights defenders hit the panic button.”