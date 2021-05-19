“On the one hand, broadly in terms of public health dimensions, having kids vaccinated is good to protect other people. One way to encourage this is to say if you don’t get your kid vaccinated, they’ll get super sick,” said Oster. “But because, in fact the risk is very low, we don’t want to convey this. Instead, we want to convey that vaccines will protect your kid, but it’s fine for your kid to go to in-person school without them.”