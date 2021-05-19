The House voted Wednesday for bipartisan legislation to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building to stop the congressional affirmation of President Biden’s win. All 217 Democrats backed the measure and they were joined by 35 Republicans, who defied GOP leadership and Trump who opposed the bill.

For commission: 35 Republicans

* Supported impeachment

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.)

Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.)

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.)

Rep. Liz Cheney* (R-Wyo.)

Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah)

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.)

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.)

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.)

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez* (R-Ohio)

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.)

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler* (R-Wash.)

Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.)

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.)

Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.)

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio)

Rep. John Katko* (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger* (R-Ill.)

Rep. David B. McKinley (R-W.Va.)

Rep. Peter Meijer* (R-Mich.)

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa)

Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah)

Rep. Dan Newhouse* (R-Wash.)

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Tom Rice* (R-S.C.)

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.)

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho)

Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-N.J.)

Rep. Van Taylor (R-Tex.)

Rep. Fred Upton* (R-Mich.)

Rep. David Valadao* (R-Calif.)

Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.)

Against commission: 175 Republicans

Rep. Robert B. Aderholt (R-Ala.)

Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.)

Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.)

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.)

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.)

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Tex.)

Rep. Jim Baird (R-Ind.)

Rep. Troy Balderson (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

Rep. Garland "Andy" Barr (R-Ky.)

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis (R-Fla.)

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.)

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.)

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.)

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.)

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.)

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.)

Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.)

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Michael C. Burgess (R-Tex.)

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.)

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.)

Rep. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-Ga.)

Rep. John Carter (R-Tex.)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.)

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio)

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.)

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Tex.)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.)

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)

Rep. Eric A. "Rick" Crawford (R-Ark.)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.)

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.)

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.)

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.)

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Tex.)

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa)

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.)

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.)

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.)

Rep. Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.)

Rep. Scott Franklin (R-Fla.)

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.)

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.)

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio)

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.)

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.)

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tex.)

Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Tex.)

Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.)

Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.)

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.)

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.)

Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.)

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.)

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.)

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.)

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.)

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.)

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa)

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.)

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.)

Rep. Ronny L. Jackson (R-Tex.)

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.)

Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.)

Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.)

Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.)

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.)

Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.)

Rep. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.)

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.)

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)

Rep. Robert E. Latta (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.)

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Julia Letlow (R-La.)

Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.)

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.)

Rep. Frank D. Lucas (R-Okla.)

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.)

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kan.)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.)

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.)

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.)

Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.)

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.)

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)

Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.)

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.)

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.)

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.)

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

Rep. Gregory Murphy (R-N.C.)

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Tex.)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)

Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.)

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah)

Rep. Steven M. Palazzo (R-Miss.)

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.)

Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.)

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)

Rep. August Pfluger (R-Tex.)

Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.)

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.)

Rep. Mike D. Rogers (R-Ala.)

Rep. Harold Rogers (R-Ky.)

Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)

Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.)

Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.)

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.)

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Tex.)

Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Mo.)

Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.)

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.)

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.)

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.)

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.)

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah)

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.)

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.)

Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)

Rep. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Tex.)

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.)

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.)

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.)

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Tex.)

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Tex.)

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.)

Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska)

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)

Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.) did not vote.