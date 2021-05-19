For commission: 35 Republicans
* Supported impeachment
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.)
Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.)
Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.)
Rep. Liz Cheney* (R-Wyo.)
Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah)
Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.)
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.)
Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.)
Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.)
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.)
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez* (R-Ohio)
Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.)
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler* (R-Wash.)
Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.)
Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.)
Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.)
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.)
Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio)
Rep. John Katko* (R-N.Y.)
Rep. Adam Kinzinger* (R-Ill.)
Rep. David B. McKinley (R-W.Va.)
Rep. Peter Meijer* (R-Mich.)
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa)
Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah)
Rep. Dan Newhouse* (R-Wash.)
Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.)
Rep. Tom Rice* (R-S.C.)
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.)
Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho)
Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-N.J.)
Rep. Van Taylor (R-Tex.)
Rep. Fred Upton* (R-Mich.)
Rep. David Valadao* (R-Calif.)
Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.)
Against commission: 175 Republicans
Rep. Robert B. Aderholt (R-Ala.)
Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.)
Rep. Mark Amodei (R-Nev.)
Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.)
Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.)
Rep. Brian Babin (R-Tex.)
Rep. Jim Baird (R-Ind.)
Rep. Troy Balderson (R-Ohio)
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)
Rep. Garland "Andy" Barr (R-Ky.)
Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)
Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis (R-Fla.)
Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)
Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.)
Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Tex.)
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.)
Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.)
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.)
Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.)
Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.)
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.)
Rep. Michael C. Burgess (R-Tex.)
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.)
Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)
Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.)
Rep. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-Ga.)
Rep. John Carter (R-Tex.)
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.)
Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio)
Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.)
Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Tex.)
Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)
Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.)
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)
Rep. Eric A. "Rick" Crawford (R-Ark.)
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.)
Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio)
Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.)
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.)
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)
Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.)
Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.)
Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)
Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.)
Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Tex.)
Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa)
Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.)
Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.)
Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.)
Rep. Charles J. "Chuck" Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)
Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.)
Rep. Scott Franklin (R-Fla.)
Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.)
Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.)
Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio)
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.)
Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.)
Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tex.)
Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.)
Rep. Kay Granger (R-Tex.)
Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.)
Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.)
Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.)
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.)
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.)
Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.)
Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)
Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.)
Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.)
Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.)
Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.)
Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.)
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)
Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa)
Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)
Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.)
Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.)
Rep. Ronny L. Jackson (R-Tex.)
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.)
Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio)
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.)
Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.)
Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.)
Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.)
Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.)
Rep. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.)
Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.)
Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.)
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)
Rep. Robert E. Latta (R-Ohio)
Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.)
Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.)
Rep. Julia Letlow (R-La.)
Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.)
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.)
Rep. Frank D. Lucas (R-Okla.)
Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.)
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.)
Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kan.)
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)
Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.)
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.)
Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.)
Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.)
Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.)
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)
Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.)
Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)
Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.)
Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.)
Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.)
Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.)
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)
Rep. Gregory Murphy (R-N.C.)
Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Tex.)
Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)
Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.)
Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah)
Rep. Steven M. Palazzo (R-Miss.)
Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.)
Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.)
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)
Rep. August Pfluger (R-Tex.)
Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.)
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.)
Rep. Mike D. Rogers (R-Ala.)
Rep. Harold Rogers (R-Ky.)
Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.)
Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)
Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.)
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.)
Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.)
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)
Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.)
Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.)
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Tex.)
Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Mo.)
Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.)
Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.)
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.)
Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.)
Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.)
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)
Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.)
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.)
Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah)
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.)
Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.)
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.)
Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)
Rep. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio)
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)
Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Tex.)
Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.)
Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.)
Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.)
Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)
Rep. Randy Weber (R-Tex.)
Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)
Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)
Rep. Roger Williams (R-Tex.)
Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)
Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.)
Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska)
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)
Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.) did not vote.