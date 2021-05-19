House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced his opposition Tuesday to a bipartisan deal to establish a panel divided equally between Republican and Democratic appointees, arguing that the commission should be looking into other acts of politically charged violence as well. He charged that the proposal, which will be voted upon Wednesday, was “shortsighted,” “duplicative” and “potentially counterproductive.” He blamed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), even though several Republicans — including the top GOP member of the House Homeland Security Committee — have endorsed the measure.