On Capitol Hill, the House is poised to pass legislation creating an independent commission tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol despite opposition from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-Calif.). The fate of the measure in the evenly divided Senate remains unclear.
Here’s what to know:
Fact Checker: Rep. Omar’s off-kilter comparison of defense and health-care spending
“If we can afford to give the Pentagon $2B every day, we can afford Medicare-for-all.”
— Rep, Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), in a tweet, May 16
Anyone taking an introductory macroeconomics course is quickly introduced to the “guns versus butter” model. It is a framework for discussing how much can be spent on a nation’s military budget vs. social programs. There’s a finite amount of money available, and so the concept illustrates the tension between defense spending and civilian spending.
Omar’s tweet is a perfect distillation of this concept, as she questions why money is being spent on defense when it could instead be spent on a single-payer health-care system, popularly known as Medicare-for-all.
White House brings back climate scientist forced out by Trump administration
The Biden administration has reinstalled the director of the federal climate program that produces the U.S. government’s definitive reports on climate change after he was removed by the Trump administration in November.
Michael Kuperberg, the climate scientist who ran the program for six years until he was reassigned, returned on Monday, the White House confirmed.
As the executive director of the U.S. Global Change Research Program, Kuperberg coordinates climate change research across 13 federal agencies and production of the program’s National Climate Assessment, the nation’s most important report on climate change science and its consequences.
Analysis: House GOP support grows for Jan. 6 commission
Yet another uncomfortable rift in the Republican Party — and House GOP conference in particular — has spilled into public view this week.
This time, it’s over a bipartisan deal to establish an independent commission tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. And unlike last week, it’s unclear whether House GOP leadership has the support of the conference after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) came out against the creation of the commission.
Support for establishing a commission among GOP House lawmakers, however, is spreading through the ranks further than the second impeachment vote against former president Donald Trump, opening the door for a potentially embarrassing and bipartisan vote.
Biden to deliver commencement address to graduating Coast Guard Academy class
Biden is scheduled Wednesday to deliver his first commencement address as commander in chief as he travels to New London, Conn., to speak to graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that Biden was still reviewing a speech that will focus on “the important role the Coast Guard has played both for our economic security and our national security.”
Biden, she said, will also “talk about his own commitment to rebuilding our Coast Guard around the world.”
Biden addressed the graduating Coast Guard Academy class in 2013 while vice president.
Vice President Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote address later this month at the U.S. Naval Academy’s commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md.
FBI probing possible illegal donations to a PAC backing Susan Collins and to her Senate campaign, search warrant indicates
The FBI has launched a probe into possible illegal campaign contributions funded by a defense company that supported Sen. Susan Collins’s 2020 congressional campaign, according to a recently unsealed search warrant application.
Nothing in the warrant, reported first by Axios, indicates that Collins or her staff were aware of the allegedly illegal donations.
The FBI’s search warrant application, which requested access to a hard drive, outlined reasons investigators believe that the former CEO of a Hawaii defense contractor — Navatek, now known as Martin Defense Group — funneled donations funded by the company to a PAC supporting Collins through a shell company and donations to the Collins for Senator campaign through his family members.
Mark McCloskey, lawyer facing felony charges for pointing a gun at BLM protesters, announces Senate run
Mark McCloskey’s star rose quickly in the Republican Party after he and his wife pointed guns at racial justice protesters marching through their gated St. Louis neighborhood last summer — even as each was hit with a felony weapons charge over the incident.
He appeared on cable news to defend his actions and to vilify the peaceful crowd that was marching to then-St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s nearby house. He gave a prime-time address at the 2020 Republican National Convention last August.
Now, nearly a year after video of the tense faceoff with protesters went viral, McCloskey, 64, has announced plans to run for the Senate.
Investigation of Trump Organization now exploring possible criminal conduct, N.Y. attorney general’s office says
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James’s investigation of the Trump Organization is now considered a criminal matter, James’s office said Tuesday night, noting that officials with the former president’s company were recently apprised of the development.
“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the company is no longer purely civil in nature,” said Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time.”
The attorney general’s notification to the Trump Organization suggested a cooperative relationship has developed between investigators working for James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., whose office has been heading a criminal probe into the company and its officers since 2018.
Pennsylvania cities deliver significant victories for the Democratic left
Pittsburgh Democrats rejected Mayor Bill Peduto in favor of a liberal challenger on Tuesday, while Philadelphia Democrats renominated a liberal district attorney who had been targeted for defeat by police unions.
Two state ballot measures that would limit a Pennsylvania governor’s power to declare an emergency, a gambit to prevent future long-term lockdowns or mask mandates, held the advantage on Tuesday night.
But the cities saw significant victories for the party’s left, while a Democratic win in a Scranton-area state Senate seat found little of the backlash that Republicans say they see brewing against Biden.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner won in a rout, a major victory for the criminal justice reform movement that put him in office and a defeat for police unions that blamed him for rising crime.
“We in this movement for criminal justice reform just won a big one,” Krasner said at a victory party, calling his victory over former prosecutor Carlos Vega by a 2-to-1 margin a “mandate.”
Peduto, who was seeking a third term, conceded defeat early Tuesday evening to state Rep. Edward C. Gainey, a 51-year-old Democrat who would be the city’s first Black mayor. Gainey ran to Peduto’s left, with a campaign promising to “make Pittsburgh a city where no one lives in fear of crime or of the police.” Peduto suffered a backlash from the city’s response to last year’s racial justice protests and from the rising cost of housing.
Republicans are not fielding a candidate in November’s election, and Gainey is heavily favored to defeat Will Parker, a businessman running as an independent. Tony Moreno, a retired police officer who supported former president Donald Trump on social media, courted conservative Democrats in Tuesday’s primary; with most ballots counted, he had won just 13 percent of the vote.
Pittsburgh voters also supported ballot measures to ban no-knock warrants, which activists have blamed for accidental killings, and to limit solitary confinement for prisoners. The victory for advocates of criminal justice reform was even bigger in Philadelphia, where the local Fraternal Order of Police had poured resources into defeating Krasner.
The district attorney turned that against Vega, making the race a referendum on his effort to end “mass incarceration” and on police unions that have become closely associated with Trump. Krasner came close to doubling his vote from 2017, when he beat a divided field of more-traditional candidates with prosecutor backgrounds.
Krasner, who had represented Philadelphia’s Black Lives Matter activists before running for district attorney, told supporters Tuesday that he had fulfilled his promises from 2017: reduce the prison population, make limited use of cash bail and “bring balance back to sentencing” overall.
“People believed what were, at that point, ideas. Promises,” Krasner said. “And they voted us into office with a mandate. We kept those promises. They saw what we did. And they put us back in office because of what we’ve done.”
Vega, who did not let reporters into his election-night event, blamed Krasner’s policies for the city’s surging violent crime rate; Krasner pointed out that crime had spiked in big cities across the country and suggested that the economic and civic disruption of covid-19 was behind it.
Krasner dominated in majority-Black wards and among White liberals, while Vega won the city’s “river wards” and places where Trump ran strongest in 2020. Reform candidates also won primaries for local judicial offices, as they did in Pittsburgh. Republican Charles Peruto Jr. will face Krasner in November, but the party has not been competitive in citywide races, and Krasner’s critics saw the primary as their chance to oust him.
Democrats also secured an easy win in Scranton, where a state Senate seat that had trended away from the party in 2016 was targeted by Republicans. Democratic state Rep. Marty Flynn, a former boxer and prison guard, defeated Republican Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak by 13 points, with 9 percent of the vote going to a Green Party candidate.
Turnout was low, and Chermak’s 39 percent of the vote was less than Trump got in either of his races.
Analysis: House Democrats’ 2020 election autopsy says bad polling hurt and GOP attacks worked
For the second time in four years, Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.) drew one of the toughest assignments: investigating what went wrong in a disappointing election.
A 2017 after-action review followed even more devastating results: a clean GOP sweep of holding the House while Donald Trump won the presidency and Republicans retained the Senate.
This time around, Biden won by 7.1 million votes and Democrats gained three seats to claim the Senate majority — while Democrats lost 11 seats in the House on Election Day 2020 and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) barely clings to the majority.
Republicans divided over whether to support Jan. 6 commission that would put Trump’s actions in the spotlight
Congressional Republicans are divided over whether to support the creation of an independent commission tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as the party faces another moment of reckoning over the falsehoods President Donald Trump spread about the election and his role in the riot.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced his opposition Tuesday to a bipartisan deal to establish a panel divided equally between Republican and Democratic appointees, arguing that the commission should be looking into other acts of politically charged violence as well. He charged that the proposal, which will be voted upon Wednesday, was “shortsighted,” “duplicative” and “potentially counterproductive.” He blamed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), even though several Republicans — including the top GOP member of the House Homeland Security Committee — have endorsed the measure.
But in a striking break between party leaders, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the Senate GOP is “undecided” about whether to back the commission and is “willing to listen” to arguments in favor of the panel.
Arizona Senate president says 2020 recount will proceed, despite angry objections from Maricopa County officials
The Republican president of the Arizona Senate said Tuesday that an audit of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County being conducted by private contractors will go forward, despite furious pushback from local GOP officials, who this week called the process a “sham” that is harming democracy.
At a meeting to discuss the recount of nearly 2.1 million ballots, Senate President Karen Fann said the process is necessary to answer constituent questions, and she bemoaned the county’s unwillingness to work with the contractors hired by the state Senate.
Looming decisions on abortion and guns fuel calls from left to add seats to Supreme Court
Two potentially blockbuster Supreme Court decisions on abortion access and guns are fueling calls from the left to add seats to the nation’s most powerful court — increasing the pressure on Biden and Democratic lawmakers who so far have resisted such far-reaching changes.
The White House’s answer to the long-simmering liberal anxieties over the judiciary has been largely academic: putting together a commission of three dozen legal experts tasked with examining potential structural overhaul of the courts. That panel meets for the first time in public on Wednesday afternoon.