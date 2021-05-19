McCarthy has argued that such an inquiry should be broader — that it should also focus on violence at racial-justice protests last summer that didn’t involve an effort to directly intimidate lawmakers or violently overturn a federal election. Relative both to McCarthy’s case and against the backdrop of the 9/11 and Benghazi investigations, to say that an attack on the seat of government in Washington might not require such an investigation is certainly a novel one, especially for someone who laid this at the feet of the then-president.