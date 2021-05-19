As for Omar’s suggestion that the government currently spends more on defense than health care, that’s wrong. The CBO projects that defense outlays would total $8.2 trillion in the next 10 years. By contrast, even before any version of Medicare-for-all is enacted, outlays on major health-care programs — such as Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare and the Children’s Health Insurance Program — is projected to total $19.9 trillion in the same period.