Omar’s tweet is a perfect distillation of this concept, as she questions why money is being spent on defense when it could instead be spent on a single-payer health-care system, popularly known as Medicare-for-all.
We originally thought Omar was proposing to eliminate spending on “guns” to maximize the “butter.” But her spokesman, Jeremy Slevin, says that is not the case. “The point, which progressives have made repeatedly, is that we prioritize spending on hundreds of military bases, ground wars and weapons contracts instead of basic needs like health care, housing and nutrition,” he said.
Still, this tweet calls for a review of the numbers. It may be news to Omar, but the U.S. government already spends more on health care than on defense.
The Facts
Defense outlays in 2021 are expected to be about $733 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Omar’s tweet — $2 billion a day on defense — suggests the annual budget is about $730 billion, so that’s on target.
Assuming no money was spent on defense, that would give you $7.3 trillion in extra cash to spend on a single-payer system for the next 10 years.
That sounds like a lot of money, but it’s chicken feed compared with what the nation already is projected to spend on health care. The government projects that national health spending will amount to about $50 trillion over the next decade. (The most recent estimates, for 2019-2028, total $49 trillion.)
Just in 2028, annual health-care spending is projected to be $6.2 trillion.
Right now, individuals and companies pick up a lot of that tab. A national health-care system would require the federal government to pick up more of the cost.
How much more is unclear, though there have been various estimates in recent years, all of which are subject to dispute. The Congressional Budget Office recently sketched out the impact of five different options for enacting a single-payer plan, so we will rely on those estimates.
According to the CBO, federal subsidies for health care would increase between $1.5 trillion and $3 trillion a year — far more than any annual savings for eliminating the military. The nation’s national health-care expenditures would increase slightly or decline as much as 10 percent.
(Obviously, one way to increase the size of the pie available for health-care spending is to boost taxes. Nothing in life is ever free, and neither is free health care.)
As for Omar’s suggestion that the government currently spends more on defense than health care, that’s wrong. The CBO projects that defense outlays would total $8.2 trillion in the next 10 years. By contrast, even before any version of Medicare-for-all is enacted, outlays on major health-care programs — such as Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare and the Children’s Health Insurance Program — is projected to total $19.9 trillion in the same period.
One could reduce that figure by $2.3 trillion if you net out Medicare receipts, but even so, federal health-care spending is already twice the size of the defense budget. Adding a single-payer program on top of that would make the ratio greater than 3 to 1.
The Pinocchio Test
Omar appears to have been making a rhetorical point, not a mathematically sound one, so we will leave this unrated. But in the continuing debate over guns vs. butter, it’s important to remember that butter at the moment has the upper hand.
Send us facts to check by filling out this form
Sign up for The Fact Checker weekly newsletter
The Fact Checker is a verified signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network code of principles