The House Problem Solvers Caucus — a bipartisan group of 58 members — voted to back the Jan. 6 commission bill last night. 29 Republicans are part of the group, our colleague Marianna reported last night.

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, was one of the members who brokered the proposal with the panel's Democratic Chairman Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss).