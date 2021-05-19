- "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the company is no longer purely civil in nature," said Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the attorney general's office. "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time."
- “The attorney general's decision appears to have increased the legal risk that former president Donald Trump faces in New York, where the parallel investigations run by James and [Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R.] Vance had already delved more deeply into Trump's byzantine finances than any law enforcement authorities ever had.”
On the Hill
GOP SUPPORT BUILDING FOR JAN. 6 COMMISSION: Yet another uncomfortable rift in the Republican Party — and House GOP conference in particular — has spilled into public view this week.
This time, it's over a bipartisan deal to establish an independent commission tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill. And unlike last week, it's unclear whether House GOP leadership has the support of the conference after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) came out against the creation of the commission, “arguing that the commission should be looking into other acts of politically charged violence, as well,” our colleagues Marianna Sotomayor, Karoun Demirjian, and Josh Dawsey report.
- McCarthy “charged that the proposal, which will be voted upon Wednesday, was ‘shortsighted,’ ‘duplicative’ and ‘potentially counterproductive,’ focusing his blame on Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), despite the fact that several Republicans — including the top GOP member of the House Homeland Security Committee — have endorsed the measure.”
Support for establishing a commission among GOP House lawmakers, however, is spreading through the ranks farther than the second impeachment vote against former president Trump, opening the door for a potentially embarrassing and bipartisan vote. If a commission is established, it would mark a significant break with Trump and showcase the difficulties McCarthy has in running his fractious caucus.
- The House Problem Solvers Caucus — a bipartisan group of 58 members — voted to back the Jan. 6 commission bill last night. 29 Republicans are part of the group, our colleague Marianna reported last night.
- Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, was one of the members who brokered the proposal with the panel's Democratic Chairman Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss).
- “We're a big tent,” Katko told CNN's Manu Raju when asked about cutting a deal for McCarthy that the Minority Leader no longer supported. “Everybody's got their own choices, that's all it is.”
- “I recognize there are differing views on this issue, which is an inherent part of the legislative process and not something I take personally. However, as the Republican Leader of the Homeland Security Committee, I feel a deep obligation to get the answers U.S. Capitol Police and Americans deserve and ensure an attack on the heart of our democracy never happens again,” Katko said in a statement.
- “Right now I’d like to vote for it,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who opposed impeachment and has become a top target for Democrats in 2022 midterms, told reporters. “I don’t mind having transparency and putting a spotlight on what happened — I think it’s all right.”
After McCarthy issued a statement against the commission, Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) reversed course and urged his GOP colleagues to oppose the bill establishing a commission “recommending a 'no' vote,” our colleague Peter Stevenson reports.
- “A whip check and a leadership recommendation are two different things — Scalise’s position didn’t change. We have not and are not whipping the bill,” Lauren Fine, Scalise's communications director, told CNN's Ryan Nobles.
- Reminder: “Democrats don’t need GOP votes to pass a bill in the House — and given that the bill is co-sponsored by the ranking Republican on a House committee, it seems likely to get at least a handful of GOP votes anyway.”
Hopes and fears: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told ABC News on Sunday, McCarthy should testify before the commission since he’s “got information about the president’s state of mind that day,” adding that she won't be surprised if he receives a subpoena.
- How the commission will work: “The legislation gives the proposed 10-member commission the power to subpoena witnesses on a bipartisan basis. Five commissioners, including the chair, will be appointed by Democratic congressional leaders, while five, including the vice chair, will be chosen by Republican congressional leaders,” per Marianna, Karoun and Josh.
There wasn't just dissent in the House: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) left the door open to the prospect of supporting the commission, indicating that there might be enough support among his members to pass the legislation.
- “We want to read the fine print,” McConnell told reporters. “If the majority leader puts it on the floor, we will react accordingly.”
- “Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that he would bring the legislation up for a vote,” per Marianna, Karoun, and Josh. “McConnell caveated his comments and said the two issues being scrutinized by Senate Republicans are whether the commission would potentially interfere with law enforcement efforts to identify and prosecute people who took part in the attack, and whether it is set up to allow for a bipartisan investigation, particularly based on how staff would be chosen.”
- Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who did not back Trump’s impeachment, told NBC News's Rebecca Shabad, Sahil Kapur, and Garrett Haake on Tuesday that he favored a commission: “We clearly had an insurrection on that particular day, and I don't want it to be swept under any rug,” he said.
Trump, predictably, came out against the Jan. 6 commission bill last night in a statement and said he hoped McConnell and McCarthy “are listening!” Some Republican lawmakers like Katko and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) have already stated that they believe Trump should testify if a commission materializes.
- “Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission. It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately,” Trump said in a statement Tuesday night.
Separate but related: “Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.) last week downplayed the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, comparing the mob’s breaching of the building to a ‘normal tourist visit,’” our colleague Brittany Shammas reports.
- “But photos from that day show the congressman, mouth agape, rushing toward the doors to the House gallery and helping barricade them to prevent rioters from entering. The images have resurfaced in recent days on social media amid a wave of disbelief and outrage over Clyde’s comments, including from several Republicans.”
The policies
HOUSE REPUBLICANS DECRY MASK MANDATE: “At least a dozen House Republicans went maskless on the House floor on Tuesday despite House rules requiring face coverings in the chamber, punishable by fines — causing a verbal altercation between a Democrat and a group of Republicans,” Forbes’s Andrew Solender reports.
- “Members on the House floor Tuesday without a mask included some of the House’s most vocal right-wingers: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Mary E. Miller (R-Ill.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas).”
“Republicans have railed against the continuation of the mask mandate in committee rooms and the House chamber, with 34 of them penning a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to ‘follow the science,’ citing updated CDC guidelines,” per Solender.
- “But Pelosi and Brian Monahan, Congress’s attending physician, have left the mandate in place even after lifting it for the rest of the Capitol complex, with Pelosi stating the mandate won’t be lifted until 100% of House members are vaccinated, rather than the 75% that were vaccinated as of the end of April.”
- But as of Tuesday, this number has remained unchanged because up to 100 House Republicans have refused the coronavirus vaccine, per our colleague Paul Kane.
- The numbers: “219 of the 219 House Democrats say they have received the covid-19 vaccination, and 95 of the 211 Republicans say they are vaccinated,” CNN’s Lauren Fox, Kristin Wilson, Sarah Fortinsky and Ali Zaslav report.
The campaign
HOUSE DEMOCRATS’S 2020 ELECTION AUTOPSY: WHAT WENT WRONG? “For the second time in four years, Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.) drew one of the toughest assignments: investigating what went wrong in a disappointing election,” our colleague Paul Kane reports.
- “The 52-page PowerPoint report, which Maloney presented to the caucus during a Tuesday evening call, splits the difference on the key question of whether Democrats just had bad polling or a bad agenda that turned away voters.”
- “Maloney laid out how Democrats simply underestimated the number of hardcore Trump voters and, with more Trump voters in the voting booths, the Republican attacks against the ‘defund the police’ movement proved more potent than Democrats ever anticipated.”
- “Maloney says the biggest strategic mistake was devoting so much money to trying to win GOP-held seats, believing their first-term incumbents who delivered the majority in 2018 were safe.”
2022 MIDTERMS UPDATES:
- Rep. Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio for his Florida senate seat. “Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who raised her national profile as one of the House managers prosecuting [former] President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, plans to run for the Senate in Florida in a bid to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio,” our colleagues Colby Itkowitz, Michael Scherer and Mike DeBonis report. Expect a formal announcement in June.
- The St. Louis lawyer who waved his gun at racial-justice protesters is seeking a U.S. Senate seat. “Mark McCloskey is launching a campaign to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate, seeking the Republican nomination and the chance to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R),” our colleague Eugene Scott reports.
ANDREW GIULIANI ANNOUNCES 2022 BID FOR GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK: “Republican Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, kicked off his 2022 New York gubernatorial campaign on Tuesday with a barrage of attacks on current Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo,” CNN’s Gregory Krieg and Kristina Sgueglia report.
- “No Republican has won statewide office in New York since 2002, when former governor George E. Pataki was elected to a third term.”
- “Cuomo, though politically wounded by scandals involving sexual harassment allegations and information-sharing pertaining to nursing home covid-19 deaths, would be a heavy favorite if he seeks and wins the Democratic nomination again next year. He has yet to announce whether he will run for a fourth term.”
The investigations
FBI PROBES POSSIBLE ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN DONATIONS TO SUSAN COLLINS: “The FBI has launched a probe into possible illegal campaign contributions funded by a defense company that supported Sen. Susan Collins’s 2020 congressional campaign, according to a recently unsealed search warrant application,” our colleague Emily Davies reports.
- The “search warrant application shows the FBI believes a Hawaii defense contractor illegally funneled $150,000 to a pro-Collins super PAC and reimbursed donations to Collins’s campaign,” per Axios’s Lachlan Markay, who first scooped the story.
- “There's no indication that Collins or her team were aware of any of it.”
Outside the Beltway
TEXAS GOV. CRACKS DOWN ON MASK MANDATES: “Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that public schools can no longer require masks on their campuses starting June 5. The decision was part of a new executive order that bans government entities in Texas — like cities and counties — from mandating masks in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” the Texas Tribune’s Patrick Svitek reports.
- Although only 32.8 percent of Texans have been fully vaccinated, “the vast majority of children are unvaccinated.”
- “The Texas American Federation of Teachers was critical of Abbott's decision, calling it ‘unconscionable’ given that a vaccine is not yet available for kids under 12 years old.”
Global Power
DEMOCRATS (STILL) AT ODDS OVER ISRAEL: “Biden is increasingly coming into conflict with fellow Democrats as he resists a shift in his party toward a tougher stand on Israel and stronger support for the Palestinians, a disconnect highlighted Tuesday by Biden's visit to a region that is a center of Arab American life in the United States,” our colleagues Sean Sullivan and Anne Gearan report.
- “Biden traveled to the Detroit area to tour an electric vehicle plant and promote his infrastructure plan, an effort to bolster his domestic agenda at a moment of deadly conflict in the Middle East. Arab American protesters gathered at a mosque in Dearborn in advance of the visit, eager to demonstrate their anger at Biden’s approach to the conflict.”
- “Biden was greeted by local Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D), the first Palestinian American woman to serve in Congress and a vocal critic of his Middle East policy. The two shook hands shortly after Biden arrived at the airport and spoke for several minutes.”
- “Tlaib confronted Biden over his support for Israel, urging him to stop enabling a government she said was committing crimes against Palestinians,” the New York Times’s Luke Broadwater and Nicholas Fandos report.
Meeks's U-turn: “House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) said he decided against requesting that President Joe Biden delay the $735 million arms sale after the White House offered to hold an “informational session” for lawmakers on Wednesday,” Politico's Andrew Desiderio and Sarah Ferris report.
- “It was a reversal for Meeks, who convened an emergency meeting Monday evening about the administration’s approval for the arms transfer to Israel. During that meeting, Democrats had agreed that they would send a letter to the White House seeking a postponed sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions, hoping to pressure the Israeli government to enter into a cease-fire as it continues to pummel Palestinian militants in Gaza.”
As Biden mulls his next move, Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens. “The nine-day battle between Hamas militants and the Israeli military has damaged 17 hospitals and clinics in Gaza, wrecked its only coronavirus test laboratory, sent fetid wastewater into its streets and broke water pipes serving at least 800,000 people, setting off a humanitarian crisis that is touching nearly every civilian in the crowded enclave of about two million people,” the New York Times’s Iyad Abuheweila, Adam Rasgon, Isabel Kershner and Marc Santora report.
Viral
