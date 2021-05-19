Frequently Asked Questions
- What part of Trump’s life are these two offices investigating?
- Why is this taking so long?
- Is this development bad for Trump?
- Does this mean that the two New York investigations are now merged into one?
- Didn’t the New York attorney general campaign on a promise to go after Trump?
Here’s what we know — and what we don’t — about these two New York state investigations.
What part of Trump’s life are these two offices investigating?
We don’t yet know the full scope of either investigation. From public filings, it appears both are focused on Trump’s career as a private business executive, in the decade before he became president in 2017.
The New York attorney general appeared to have taken a more targeted approach, focusing on a handful of transactions — and asking witnesses if, in those transactions, Trump had misled taxing authorities or lenders. James asked, for instance, if Trump had exaggerated the value of his Seven Springs estate outside New York to claim a $21 million tax break for preserving it as open space. And she asked if Trump had improperly avoided paying taxes when a lender forgave $100 million in debt on his Chicago tower.
Vance has sought documents on some of the same transactions that James highlighted. But his investigation has been far more broad. Vance asked for eight years’ worth of tax documents from Trump’s accountants — millions of pages that would cover many of Trump’s businesses. Vance did not obtain those records until February. Since then, he has given little hint as to what he has found in that mountain of data.
Neither James nor Vance has so far accused anyone of wrongdoing. It’s still possible that both investigations will end without anyone being sued or criminally charged.
On Wednesday, Trump attacked James’s investigation on his personal blog, calling it “an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime.”
Why is this taking so long?
In Vance’s case, the delay was caused by his focus on Trump’s tax returns. As president, Trump sued to block Vance from getting them, setting off a court fight that twice went to the Supreme Court. Vance eventually won, but Trump’s tactics kept the records out of reach for 17 months. Now, Vance has prosecutors and accountants combing through the records, but it is not clear how long that will take.
It’s less clear, from the outside, what the timeline is for James’s office. In 2019 and 2020, her investigation seemed to be moving faster than Vance’s. Her investigators obtained records by subpoena about several Trump properties, and interviewed key witnesses including Eric Trump and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. Since August, however, James’s office had said little about the progress of its investigation — until Tuesday.
Is this development bad for Trump?
It doesn’t change anything at the moment. Although the New York attorney general says she is considering criminal charges, she hasn’t filed anything yet. And the attorney general’s statement said nothing about who might face those charges, so there’s no indication they are focused on Donald Trump.
But the move does raise potential danger for the ex-president and his inner circle.
Trump has faced civil lawsuits from the New York attorney general before — in 2013, over his collapsed Trump University, and again in 2018, over his use of funds in the Donald J. Trump Foundation charity. Both cases cost him money: Trump settled suits over Trump University for $25 million and paid $2 million in damages for his misuse of the foundation.
But neither case threatened his liberty, or that of his family. Criminal charges might. If James files charges against a member of Trump’s inner circle, it could increase pressure on that person to “flip” on Trump and testify against the former president to reduce their own legal liability.
Does this mean that the two New York investigations are now merged into one?
No. James’s office said it is still pursuing its separate civil investigation of the Trump Organization.
What’s unclear is how closely the two sets of investigators are collaborating. The statement from James’s office said investigators there were working “along with the Manhattan District Attorney,” but it didn’t provide details about whether the offices were sharing personnel or information. It’s unclear whether James’s criminal investigation should be counted as something separate or as a part of Vance’s existing probe. Vance’s office has declined to comment.
Didn’t the New York attorney general campaign on a promise to go after Trump?
Yes. As a candidate in 2018, James called Trump an “illegitimate president” and told voters that she would challenge Trump’s policies and investigate his businesses. The attorney general’s office began investigating Trump in March 2019, a few months after James took office. In court filings, James has said that that investigation was triggered by testimony from Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who told Congress that Trump had repeatedly exaggerated the values of his assets to fool lenders and tax authorities.
Since then, both Trump and his family have said that James’s investigation is politically motivated.
“If you can run for a prosecutor’s office pledging to take out your enemies,” Trump wrote Wednesday in his blog post, “and be elected to that job by partisan voters who wish to enact political retribution, then we are no longer a free constitutional democracy.”