In other words, both men worked in and around mines, either as an inspector or engineer. That’s not the same thing as “coal miner,” someone who has the job of extracting the coal. But such jobs are still part of the coal industry. The Bureau of Labor Statistics includes engineers and inspectors as part of its definition of “coal mining jobs.” The Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 says that anyone who works at a mining site, including contractors, such as engineers, would be defined as a miner.