The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill won’t offer tenure to Pulitzer-prize winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, who led the New York Times’ 1916 Project, after wave of conservative criticism. “The university had announced in April that Hannah-Jones, who received her master’s degree there in 2003, would become the newest Knight Chair — a professorship endowed by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation — that has historically been a tenured position at the university," the 19th’s Mariel Padilla reports. "Hannah-Jones sparked ire from conservative leaders, including Trump, after she won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary for the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which was published in 2019 and marked the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first known enslaved Africans. ... The university, board of trustees and the legislature have been receiving letters and phone calls in support and opposition since the hire was announced. ... The board’s ultimate decision to offer Hannah-Jones a five-year contract stunned faculty. More than two dozen faculty members signed a letter that demanded ‘explanations from the university’s leadership at all levels’ and called for her tenure."