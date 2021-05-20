The absence of accountability also brought greater autocracy. In 1996, Fujimori’s rubber-stamp Congress passed an “authentic interpretation” of the new constitution that allowed him to run for an illegal third term. When three members of the Constitutional Tribunal moved to declare the law unconstitutional, Congress sacked them. That cleared the way for Fujimori’s illegal reelection in 2000. By then, Fujimori had lost much of his popular support. But with the intelligence agency harassing opposition candidates and most media outlets on the government payroll, it didn’t matter much: His rivals didn’t have a chance.