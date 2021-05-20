He said he was briefed by the CIA and received information that alarmed him.
“Why don’t we have a commission about that?” McCarthy continued. “Why aren’t we securing our border? That’s putting Americans at risk.”
It may be the case that McCarthy was briefed on some novel threat at the border that legitimately demands attention that it is not being paid. It is also obviously the case that the specter of terrorist infiltration over an unguarded southern border has been a long-standing bit of hand-wringing from members of McCarthy’s party and an unproven one.
When Donald Trump was president, he repeatedly used the idea that terrorists could, would or had crossed the border with Mexico as a reason to build a wall. It was debunked repeatedly, and data from the Department of Homeland Security consistently failed to demonstrate a significant threat. The State Department has regularly specifically denied that any terrorists are known to have crossed the border into the United States.
McCarthy has made this claim before. Speaking from the U.S.-Mexico border in March, he made a similarly ominous claim about people on the terrorist watch list crossing into the United States. This argument conflates “on the terrorist watch list” with “being a terrorist,” which history has shown to be dubious. Although people on the watch list have been stopped at the border or at airports before heading to the United States, the numbers are small. To Ingraham, McCarthy goosed things up a bit by specifically mentioning Yemen, a country that viewers were meant to associate broadly with terrorist threats.
Documents published by ProPublica earlier this month offer another lens on the issue. A Freedom of Information Act request revealed that in 2018, several immigration lawyers were stopped at the border and interviewed by anti-terrorism officers from Customs and Border Protection.
“The lawyers were suspected of ‘providing assistance’ to the migrant caravan that was then the focus of significant attention by the administration and right-wing media,” ProPublica’s Dara Lind reported. “Officials speculated in later reports that immigration lawyers were seeking to profit by moving migrants through Mexico, and that ‘Antifa’ may have been involved.”
Antifa, as you probably know, is a term for a loosely organized group of activists who confront what they perceive as fascist actions and actors. It became a central focus of the Trump administration, particularly following the emergence of national protests last year. The idea that antifa posed a significant threat was useful for Trump to elevate as his reelection approached and Fox News in particular was happy to support the effort.
It wasn’t all rhetoric. The New York Times reported in February that Trump’s administration had specifically shifted to focus on antifa, notably diverting resources away from other actors such as far-right extremists. This was apparent in real time as officials touted tenuous or unproven links to antifa even as Justice Department arrests failed to bolster that idea. What the reporting reinforced was an overlap the ProPublica documents suggested: an administration focused on terrorist infiltration over the border, violence from the left and perhaps even some combination thereof.
Experts within the administration, however, were focused on those far-right extremists. A report released in October identified white nationalists and other far-right groups as a particularly potent threat. That threat was manifested on Jan. 6, when right-wing extremists played a central role in the attack at the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy appears not to be particularly worried that dozens of people on the terrorist watch list were in D.C. on that day, despite his reliance on that metric when it comes to the border. (To be fair, it’s certainly unlikely that many of the Capitol rioters were immigrants from Yemen.)
The Biden administration has been pointed from the outset in identifying right-wing extremists as a particular threat. President Biden addressed the subject cursorily in his inaugural address, delivered from the Capitol two weeks to the day after the riot. That mention was immediately spun by the right as a declaration of war against conservatives broadly.
Attorney General Merrick Garland reiterated the threat posed by far-right domestic extremists at a hearing last week. He was pointed in how he constrained the department’s focus.
“In all our efforts to combat these domestic threats, the Justice Department is guided by our commitment to protecting civil liberties,” he said. “In our country, espousing an extremist ideology is not a crime. Nor is expressing hateful views or associating with hateful groups.”
But Ingraham, in her broadcast that night, centered on a different aspect of his comments.
“The top domestic violent extremist threat we face comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race,” Garland said in a clip Ingraham aired.
“Did the white supremacists threaten to shut down the Colonial Pipeline?” Ingraham asked in reply, referring to a ransomware attack. “And are those white supremacists committing all that crime in urban America, suburban America? It’s absurd.”
To McCarthy, on the other hand, Ingraham on Tuesday offered different advice.
“I don’t see what is more important than protecting our country and our borders,” she said in response to his claims about terrorists crossing the border. Then, at another point, she advocated for security restrictions at the Capitol to be eased.
“That building has to be opened to the people,” she said. “They’re paying the bills.”
