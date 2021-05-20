Experts within the administration, however, were focused on those far-right extremists. A report released in October identified white nationalists and other far-right groups as a particularly potent threat. That threat was manifested on Jan. 6, when right-wing extremists played a central role in the attack at the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy appears not to be particularly worried that dozens of people on the terrorist watch list were in D.C. on that day, despite his reliance on that metric when it comes to the border. (To be fair, it’s certainly unlikely that many of the Capitol rioters were immigrants from Yemen.)