It’s also a number that, if transferred to the looming Senate vote, would put the bill on the verge of overcoming a filibuster and passing. That 1 in 6 might not seem that impressive, but it is when you consider the House tends to be more partisan than the Senate on such hot-button issues. Add to that the previous comments by Senate Republicans indicating support for a commission similar to the one proposed, and it becomes pretty clear that, if the bill is indeed defeated in the Senate, it will be because of a concerted efforts to prevent that 60-vote threshold, rather than a true GOP consensus.