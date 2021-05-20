In the Senate, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge will testify on Biden’s infrastructure proposals, which will take center stage after the Memorial Day recess.
Here’s what to know
Sen. Bernie Sanders to introduce resolution of disapproval on $735 million U.S. arms sale to Israel
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is preparing to introduce a resolution on Thursday disapproving of the U.S. sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, according to a draft obtained by The Washington Post.
The resolution aims to halt the planned sale to Israel by the Biden administration of JDAMs, or Joint Direct Attack Munitions, and Small Diameter Bombs, as the worst hostilities in years continue between Israel and Hamas. The resolution needs only a simple majority to pass the Senate; but if it were to be vetoed by President Biden, it would need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to take effect.
“At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” Sanders said in a statement to The Post.
These are the 35 House Republican who voted for the Jan. 6 commission
The House voted Wednesday for bipartisan legislation to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building in an attempt to stop congressional affirmation of Biden’s win. All 217 Democrats backed the measure, and they were joined by 35 Republicans, who defied GOP leadership and former president Donald Trump, who opposed the bill.
Here are the 35, with asterisks denoting the 10 who also voted to impeach Trump for inciting the riot:
Don Bacon (Neb.), Cliff Bentz (Ore.), Stephanie I. Bice (Okla.), Liz Cheney* (Wyo.), John Curtis (Utah), Rodney Davis (Ill.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Jeff Fortenberry (Neb.), Andrew R. Garbarino (N.Y.),
Carlos A. Gimenez (Fla.), Tony Gonzales (Tex.), Anthony Gonzalez* (Ohio), Michael Guest (Miss.), Jaime Herrera Beutler* (Wash.), French Hill (Ark.), Trey Hollingsworth (Ind.), Chris Jacobs (N.Y.),
Dusty Johnson (S.D.), David Joyce (Ohio), John Katko* (N.Y.), Adam Kinzinger* (Ill.), David B. McKinley (W.Va.) Peter Meijer* (Mich.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa), Blake D. Moore (Utah),
Dan Newhouse* (Wash.), Tom Reed (N.Y.), Tom Rice* (S.C.), Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.), Mike Simpson (Idaho), Christopher H. Smith (N.J.), Van Taylor (Tex.), Fred Upton* (Mich.), David G. Valadao* (Calif.), Steve Womack (Ark.).
Texas governor signs abortion bill banning procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed legislation Wednesday banning abortions in the state as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — a law slammed by critics as one of the strictest and most extreme antiabortion measures in the nation and hailed by abortion opponents as a landmark achievement.
The Texas bill known as S.B. 8, described as a “heartbeat ban” abortion measure, prohibits the procedure the moment a fetal heartbeat has been detected. By banning abortion after the six-week mark, many women in Texas who are not even aware they are pregnant will not be allowed to get the procedure in the state. The bill, which takes effect Sept. 1, does not include exceptions for women impregnated as a result of rape or incest, but it contains a provision for medical emergencies.
Abbott, who had publicly supported bill, celebrated what he deemed a victory for Texans while surrounded by Republicans who gathered to watch him sign the legislation in Austin. “The heartbeat bill is now law in the Lone Star State,” he said.