None of this is seriously in doubt. And yet, on Wednesday evening, a majority of the Republican caucus again sided with Trump as the House voted to establish a commission to probe the causes of the Jan. 6 riot and the failures that allowed it to occur. Once again, most House Republicans agreed with the former president that a bipartisan investigation should not occur under the constraints hammered out by Reps. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and John Katko (R-N.Y.). There is also no reason to think that any objective commission focused on the Jan. 6 riot would meet with the approval of a majority of House Republicans.
But Wednesday’s vote does offer an interesting bit of insight into the fractures within the Republican caucus. When overlaid with two other votes significant to that day — the Jan. 6 vote to block the counting of electoral votes from Arizona or Pennsylvania and the Jan. 13 vote on Trump’s impeachment for his role in fomenting the attack — we can build a hierarchy of loyalty to Trump within the caucus.
Five different groups emerge, the two largest of which are roughly consistent: those who wanted to hold Trump to account and those who didn’t. Here’s each member of the House, including Democrats, segmented out by their three votes. (Only those who voted on all three issues are included.)
We’ve oriented the representatives on a grid showing how their districts have voted in the past two presidential elections (left-to-right, using the Cook Political Report Partisan Voting Index) and how they themselves have voted in Congress (top-to-bottom, using DW-NOMINATE scores compiled by Voteview). The closer a dot is to the center of the graph, the more moderate the lawmaker and the more moderate the district.
The largest group overall is the group of representatives who opposed blocking the electoral vote count, supported impeachment and supported the establishment of the commission. That group includes every Democrat and eight Republicans, including Katko.
The second largest group is that majority of Republicans who consistently agreed with Trump’s position: trying to block the election results, even after the riot, and then opposing both impeachment and the commission.
(Each Republican included in the group above and the two below is listed at the bottom of this article.)
The second-largest group of Republicans are the 36 lawmakers who opposed the effort to block the counting of electoral votes but otherwise blocked efforts at accountability, either through impeachment or the establishment of the Jan. 6 commission.
We included an area defined with a dashed line on the above graph. That’s the range into which the 129 Republicans who also voted to block the counting of electoral votes fall. You can see that the group of lawmakers who didn’t support blocking the electoral votes moves a bit closer to the middle, more-moderate part of the graph.
We included both of the above ranges on the next graph, too. It shows Republicans who opposed blocking the counting of electoral votes and opposed impeaching Trump — but supported the formation of a commission in Wednesday’s vote. You can see that this group is more moderate still.
Then there are the outliers. Five Republicans supported the commission even after opposing the counting of electoral votes. One Republican, Rep. Tom Rice (S.C.), opposed counting electoral votes but then supported impeachment and the establishment of a commission.
This breakdown should not muddy the central point. Of the 200-plus Republicans who weighed in on each of these issues, more than 6-in-10 consistently sided with Trump, first by agreeing with the rioters that the election results should be blocked and then by objecting to accountability measures, including impeachment and the establishment of a bipartisan commission.
Every member of the House Republican leadership falls into that category.
Here is how each of the large groups of Republican legislators broke down. Notable or well-known members are highlighted.
Opposed counting electoral votes, opposed impeachment, opposed commission
Supported counting electoral votes, opposed impeachment, opposed commission
Supported counting electoral votes, opposed impeachment, supported commission
