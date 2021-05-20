The resolution aims to halt the planned sale to Israel by the Biden administration of JDAMs, or Joint Direct Attack Munitions, and Small Diameter Bombs, as the worst hostilities in years continue between Israel and Hamas. The resolution needs only a simple majority to pass the Senate; but if it were to be vetoed by President Joe Biden, it would need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to take effect.
- “At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate," Sanders said in a statement to The Post.
- "I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict.”
Our colleague Karoun Demirjian digs deeper into the shifting politics on Israel in the Democratic Party: “Disclosure of the commercial sale, first reported this week by The Washington Post, prompted a backlash from many of Congress’s newest and most liberal Democrats, who have been vocal critics of what they view as American willingness to turn a blind eye to human-rights abuses Palestinians have experienced at the hands of Israel’s government,” Karoun reports.
- “In recent days, they have excoriated the more politically moderate members of their party, who signed off on the transaction informally, for permitting such a large cache of munitions to be sent to Israel as it trades fire with Hamas in the worst fighting the disputed territory has seen in years.”
- “The internal feud over whether to block the sale is unlikely to yield short-term results, as a majority of both the House and Senate would have to register a formal objection by Friday to stop the deal in its tracks. But it has exposed fissures in the Democratic Party that may lead to longer-term changes, as its members find themselves in uncharted territory: arguing about whether the United States should put new limits on its financial relationship with Israel.”
Another U-turn: “Days after issuing a bipartisan statement calling on Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire ‘quickly,’ Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) backed away from his initial position on Wednesday, calling for Israel to take out Hamas’ infrastructure,” Jewish Insider's Marc Rod reports.
- “Senator Young shares his colleagues’ concerns about a premature cease-fire or one that occurs on Hamas’ terms,” a Young spokesperson explained to Jewish Insider. “Hamas’ infrastructure and tunnel network in Gaza is far deeper and more sophisticated than many previously understood… As such, it is clear that Israel needs more time to deal with the threat it is facing. The only way to create an enduring cease-fire is to deal with the threat they are facing and reestablish deterrence by taking out Hamas’ terror infrastructure.”
Where things stand: “A cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas could come as early as Friday, according to people involved in the discussions, as pressure mounts from Washington and other foreign capitals to bring an end to airstrikes and rocket fire that have claimed a rising number of civilian casualties,” the Wall Street Journal's Vivian Salama, Felicia Schwartz, and Jared Malsin report.
- “Egyptian officials have made headway in negotiations with Hamas’s leadership, and the Israeli military has privately conceded that it is nearing the completion of its objectives, U.S. and foreign officials said. The Biden administration anticipates that a cease-fire could come this week, barring any unforeseen clashes that might topple the fragile discussions, according to a U.S. official.”
Still: "Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel," the Associated Press's Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss report.
IN OTHER NEWS: Republican leaders are trying to sink legislation establishing an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that would probably scrutinize former president Donald Trump’s role in the riot and his conversations with Republican lawmakers that day, my colleagues Mike DeBonis, Colby Itkowitz and I report.
- “The bill passed the House on a 252-to-175 vote Wednesday with 35 Republicans supporting the measure, but its chances of clearing the Senate dimmed after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) came out against the bill earlier in the day.”
- McConnell called it a “slanted and unbalanced proposal” a day after he said his members were open to voting for the plan but needed a chance to read the “fine print.”
- Mike Pence’s own brother opposed the independent commission, our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reported.
The attempts to undermine support for the commission by McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are the latest evidence of the party’s continued loyalty to Trump and the fear among its leaders that crossing him will imperil their positions and the GOP’s efforts to win back both houses of Congress next year.
Some Republicans were more direct about their concern that the commission's work would be politically problematic for the Republican Party:
- “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 election, I think, is a day lost on being able to draw contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left-wing agenda,” said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the minority whip.
The defectors: The 35 Republicans who supported creating the commission represent a far greater number than the 10 who voted to impeach Trump, showing some division within the conference.
- “I strongly believe this is a fair and necessary legislation,” Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the panel's top ranking Republican, said before the vote Wednesday. “I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill.”
But it's unclear whether the commission will garner the support of 10 Republicans in the Senate: “We have different members who are in different places, but I would say that there is a skepticism about what’s happening in the House right now and whether or not what comes out is a proposal that’ll be fair,” Thune added.
The campaign
THE FALLOUT OF THE ‘BIG LIE’: “In Windham, N.H., supporters of former president Donald Trump showed up to a town meeting this month chanting ‘Stop the Steal!’ and demanding that officials choose their preferred auditor to scrutinize a 400-vote discrepancy in a state representative race,” our colleagues Amy Gardner and Rosalind S. Helderman report.
- “At a board of supervisors meeting May 4 in San Luis Obispo County, on California’s Central Coast, scores of residents questioned whether election machines had properly counted their votes, with many demanding a ‘forensic audit.’”
- “The ramifications of Trump’s ceaseless attacks on the 2020 election are increasingly visible throughout the country: In emails, phone calls and public meetings, his supporters are questioning how their elections are administered and pressing public officials to revisit the vote count — wrongly insisting that Trump won the presidential race.”
- “The increasingly vocal protests seven months after Trump lost the White House show how deeply the former president has undermined confidence in the nation’s elections, an attack he began early in the 2020 campaign as state and local officials expanded mail voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic.”
And pro-Trump conspiracy theorists are taking over state Republican parties, per Vice’s Cameron Joseph.
- “A Vice News review of public positions of all 50 GOP state chairs shows a significant number are openly pushing conspiracy theories, spouting unhinged rhetoric, and actively undermining voters’s trust in democracy.”
- “That includes the chairs of nearly every swing state in the U.S. And the trend is accelerating: Many of the most extreme chairs just won their chairmanships or have been reelected since Trump left office four months ago, a number of them with his explicit endorsement.”
- “Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) ouster from GOP party leadership showed how much Trump retains his stranglehold on the GOP on the national stage. But the overwhelming wins by Trump loyalists in the first widespread internal Republican elections since Trump left office show that his conspiratorial claims about the election run even deeper in the states than in Washington — and will guide the grass roots for years to come.”
The policies
SOME DEMOCRATS SAY IT’S TIME TO PULL THE PLUG ON BIPARTISAN TALKS: “Progressives are ready to pull the plug on President Biden’s weeks of infrastructure negotiations with Republicans,” Politico’s Burgess Everett and Sarah Ferris report.
- “Democrats say they're worried that by cutting a deal with the GOP on roads and bridges, they risk losing out on a generational opportunity to expand paid family leave and child tax credits and invest in green energy.”
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.): “I do not think that the White House should relegate recovery to the judgment of Mitch McConnell, because he will not function in good faith,” Gillibrand told Politico’s Everett and Ferris. “So, I just think it's a terrible political misstep.”
- “House progressives sent their own warning shot to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, arguing in a letter that Democrats should pursue a multitrillion-dollar megabill sweeping Biden’s priorities together.”
“It’s the strongest sign yet that a growing number of liberals are done with trying to cut an infrastructure deal with Republicans.”
POLICING DEAL REMAINS OUT OF REACH AS THE ANNIVERSARY OF GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH LOOMS: “In a sprawling speech to Congress last month laying out dozens of proposals, Biden set one specific deadline for lawmakers: to deliver a long-discussed overhaul of police practices meant to stem the killings of Black citizens at the hands of law enforcement officers,” our colleague Mike DeBonis reports.
- “Let’s get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death,” he said on April 28, one week after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering Floyd. “The country supports this reform and Congress should act.”
- “That deadline — May 25 — is now set to come and go without action. Although talks continue productively, no deal is in immediate sight and the House is leaving Washington on Friday for a three-week break.”
- “According to several lawmakers and aides familiar with the state of the talks, progress has been slow on the most sensitive matter: whether to loosen or eliminate the doctrine of ‘qualified immunity’ that shields police officers and departments from civil liability in cases of misconduct.”
The investigations
CUOMO’S BACK IN THE HOT SEAT: “Federal prosecutors have been looking into whether Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration granted special access to rapid coronavirus test results for the governor’s family and other influential people,” the New York Times’s J. David Goodman report.
- “Investigators from the Eastern District of New York had been looking into the handling of data on nursing home deaths by Cuomo’s office. More recently, their focus expanded to include questions surrounding a priority testing program that benefited Cuomo’s close family members, including his brother, Chris Cuomo, in the early weeks of the pandemic.”
- “Those who received special access to testing and fast results during that period also included Giorgio DeRosa, a top Albany lobbyist and the father of the governor’s most senior aide, Melissa DeRosa.”
- “On April 3, the day before Easter, one of Cuomo’s daughters, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, and her boyfriend, Tellef Lundevall, were tested at a state-run site in Albany, N.Y., and the samples were labeled a priority — ‘specials’ … Their reason for getting priority was personal: They were going to see the governor for the holiday.”
“The couple’s preferential treatment underscored how a system meant to ensure fast test results for high-priority cases — such as those involving possible outbreaks — had been repeatedly used for Cuomo’s immediate family and other influential people.”
Outside the Beltway
FAUCI SAYS THE PUBLIC IS ‘MISINTERPRETING’ THE CDC’S LATEST MASK GUIDANCE: Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease expert, told Axios’s Mike Allen that “many Americans are ‘misinterpreting’ the CDC's new mask guidance, which lets vaccinated individuals forgo masks indoors.”
- “I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone. It's not,” Fauci said. “It's an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they outdoors or indoors.”
- “It's not their fault,” Fauci added. “People either read them quickly, or listen and hear half of it. They are feeling that we're saying: 'You don't need the mask anymore.' That's not what the CDC said. They said: If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe — that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors. It did not explicitly say that unvaccinated people should abandon their masks.”
Viral
SPECIAL REPORT: Our Post colleagues Aaron Steckelberg, Bonnie Berkowitz, Naema Ahmed and Frank Hulley-Jones tell us about the “short but eventful adult life of a Brood X cicada.”
- “Brood X contains billions — maybe trillions — of cicadas, and they are emerging after 17 years underground. They will shake up parts of the eastern United States during a raucous few weeks as full-fledged adults. Then, just as suddenly, they will die.”