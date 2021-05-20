“I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone. It's not,” Fauci said. “It's an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they outdoors or indoors.”

“It's not their fault,” Fauci added. “People either read them quickly, or listen and hear half of it. They are feeling that we're saying: 'You don't need the mask anymore.' That's not what the CDC said. They said: If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe — that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors. It did not explicitly say that unvaccinated people should abandon their masks.”