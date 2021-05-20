There are a lot of people who are running for office these days who seem to be hoping to parlay notoriety into political success or to parlay political success into notoriety. Caitlyn Jenner’s gubernatorial campaign in California isn’t much of a campaign at all; she’s released an ad full of Californiaized rhetoric about the dangers of the left but hasn’t actually done much campaigning. In New York, former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani’s son Andrew has thrown his hat into the ring for governor, combating the perception that his political resume is rather thin by including on that resume his father’s first mayoral campaign in 1989 — when Andrew Giuliani was three. He, too, has released an ad. It, too, is a state-specific overview of what he dislikes.