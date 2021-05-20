There are a lot of people who are running for office these days who seem to be hoping to parlay notoriety into political success or to parlay political success into notoriety. Caitlyn Jenner’s gubernatorial campaign in California isn’t much of a campaign at all; she’s released an ad full of California-ized rhetoric about the dangers of the left but hasn’t actually done much campaigning. In New York, former mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani’s son Andrew has thrown his hat into the ring for governor, combating the perception that his political résumé is rather thin by including his father’s first mayoral campaign in 1989 — when Andrew Giuliani was 3. He, too, has released an ad. It, too, is a state-specific overview of what he dislikes.