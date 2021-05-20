Governments could apply for grants of between $200,000 and $3 million depending on population. At least 50 percent of the funds would have to be used to hire staff to oversee and implement digital plans, with the goal of pushing governments to bring on full-time staff to oversee efforts, rather than contracting everything to outside companies.
The idea is to encourage governments to beef up their online services — from parking permits to housing applications to traffic information and make them easier to access and use for residents, whether they are surfing from a computer or phone.
The focus on all things digital during the pandemic shows how much we need online services that work.
It's no secret before 2020 that governments’ websites could be somewhat lacking and frustrating. But the pandemic cast a harsh light on the need for accessible digital services, beginning with the struggles unemployment systems faced.
The issues cascaded throughout the past year — plans for covid exposure alerts faltered, and most recently vaccine appointment websites became overloaded and difficult to access for many.
The new plan complements a similar act introduced by Wyden in February that pushed for federal funding to standardize unemployment insurance systems across the country after the rush of job losses during the pandemic caused many systems to break or significantly slow down.
Even as government services swing open their physical doors for appointments once more, the senators say that getting websites working properly is paramount.
“People across the country shouldn’t have had to wait weeks to be approved for unemployment insurance, veterans shouldn’t have to grapple with a hard-to-use website to access housing programs, and someone who only has a smartphone shouldn’t be locked out of government services that still aren’t designed for mobile devices,” Wyden said in an emailed statement.
The bill would allocate $100 million each year for digital services grants, including hiring staff and building technical programs, which could include working with contractors. The remaining $20 million annually would be set aside for grants to help governments establish their digital plans.
The idea behind the bill is somewhat modeled on the federal government’s own U.S. Digital Service, which was created to streamline its digital services in the wake of Heathcare.gov’s launch, and 18F, the office of federal technologists housed at the General Services Administration.
The bill's sponsors believe having tech workers as full-time staff is important to make sure plans and contracts are being managed responsibly.
“Governments should not outsource their mission,” Wyden said. “They need in-house technology experts to help with research, design, creation, and procurement of digital services.”
Second time’s the charm?
The Senate considered an earlier version of this plan in 2019, sponsored by then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). The bill didn't make it into law but provided a template for Wyden and Murray’s plan. The timing could be better this time around — the pandemic has reminded everyone how critical it is to be able to access services online.
“Anyone who has had to schedule a vaccine shot or file for unemployment in the past year knows that this pandemic has moved more and more of our government services online—and pushed many of them to the breaking point,” Murray said in an emailed statement.
Now as vice president, Harris is still working on improving governmental digital service. Harris was named the leader of the Biden administration’s effort to bring affordable, high-speed Internet access to every American.
Our top tabs
Facebook says it set up a “special operations center” amid violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
The announcement by the company comes as it faces criticism by Palestinian digital rights activists for deleting posts on Instagram. Facebook apologized and said the posts on Instagram were deleted because of automated systems.
The company has also been scrutinized over calls for violence and the targeting of Arab Israelis on WhatsApp, the New York Times' Sheera Frankel reports.
“As a private messaging service, we do not have access to the contents of people’s personal chats though when information is reported to us, we take action to ban accounts we believe may be involved in causing imminent harm,” a WhatsApp spokesman said. “We also quickly respond to valid legal requests from law enforcement for the limited information available to us.”
Prominent conservatives are backing Rumble, a YouTube alternative popular with right-leaning users.
It’s the first investment in a social media network for PayPal and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel since he made an early investment in Facebook, the Wall Street Journal’s Keach Hagey reports. The investment was led by Narya Capital, which was co-founded by J.D. Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”
Rumble says it will use the investment to improve its video and server infrastructure. The investment amount was not disclosed. People familiar with the matter said it valued the company at about $500 million.
The FTC and a handful of states sued Frontier for not delivering promised Internet speeds to customers.
It’s one of the first such cases by the Federal Trade Commission, which was joined by five state attorneys general and two California counties, in the wake of a repeal of net neutrality rules that required Internet service providers to treat all Web traffic equally, Reuters’s Diane Bartz reports.
A Frontier Communications spokesperson called the lawsuit “without merit,” arguing that “Frontier’s DSL Internet speeds have been clearly and accurately articulated, defined and described in the company’s marketing materials and disclosures.”
Rant and rave
Twitter announced the results of a review into an algorithm it used for cropping images, finding that it favored women and White people. The Freedom of the Press Foundation’s Parker Higgins:
Our colleague, Drew Harwell:
Christopher J. Persaud, a PhD student at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism:
Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant commended Twitter for the write-up:
Inside the industry
Workforce report
Trending
Daybook
- Political theorist Langdon Winner discusses technology and democracy at an event hosted by the University of Washington’s Tech Policy Lab today 8:30 p.m.
- The IBM Policy Lab hosts a discussion of the European Union’s proposal to regulate artificial intelligence today at 8:30 a.m.
- The Senate Commerce Committee meets to consider Eric Lander, President Biden’s nominee to lead the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, today at 10 a.m.