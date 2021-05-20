“Her first name was Jennifer,” said Pompano, 73, as he waited for candidates for governor to arrive at a rally here on Sunday. Jennifer McClellan, a longtime state legislator from Richmond, was walking to the microphones a few feet away. A quick phone check jogged Pompano's memory: He was thinking about Jennifer Carroll Foy, a former state legislator from Northern Virginia. And he was impressed, but wary about picking her over former governor Terry McAuliffe.
“I know we won last year,” he said, referring to Joe Biden's 10-point victory, “but you've got to pick the candidate with the best chance of winning.”
A year ago, when Carroll Foy announced her bid for governor, Democratic donors saw her candidacy as a chance to “make history” and elect the country's first Black, female governor. One month later, McClellan jumped into the race with the same sort of coverage, telling one interviewer that Black women had been “relegated to the shadows or the back” for too long. In the weeks between their announcements, George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, inspiring the biggest wave of racial justice protests in American history.
But as the June 8 Virginia primary grows closer, McAuliffe has taken command of the Democratic race, and neither McClellan nor Carroll Foy has consolidated the vote against him, or absorbed the support of two candidates who are nearly out of money — Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Del. Lee Carter. Early voting has been underway for a month, and the five candidates will meet tonight for the third and last of their pre-primary debates, giving McAuliffe's rivals one final chance at a breakthrough.
“The decisive factor in this race is: Who will make a woman want to stand in line for two hours in the rain to cast her ballot?” Carroll Foy said in an interview. McClellan put the race in the same terms: “Voters are looking for a Democrat who can excite them.”
Polling has been sparse in Virginia compared to four years ago. No public pollster, yet, has tested the top Democratic candidates against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, whose victory at this month's conventions gave the party a conservative with no political record and vast personal wealth. The Newport News-based Wason Center, which published its latest poll the day before early voting began, put McAuliffe at 47 percent in the primary and his Democratic rivals in single digits.
That has given the primary the feel of a coronation, although Carroll Foy argued that “not being able to break 50 percent” revealed the former governor's vulnerability.
“They know who Terry McAuliffe is, and they're not signed up for another four years of that,” she said in an interview after speaking at a church in Triangle, Va., where multiple attendees stopped her to say they'd support her. “Terry McAuliffe promised before to go big and bold, but he had his chance, and unfortunately, he left the majority of Virginians behind.”
Convincing Democrats of that has been difficult, as has convincing them that they should make history and reject McAuliffe. Some groups that had looked at the race decided early on that there was no path to an upset so long as both “Jennifers” were running. The Collective PAC, which supports Black candidates, stayed out of the primary after helping Fairfax win his election four years ago.
“There is a pathway to take on establishment Democrats, right? We saw it with Barack and Hillary,” said Quentin James, the PAC's co-founder. “But you can't do that with three or four different candidates, and the Jennifers are two amazing candidates. That makes it doubly hard.”
McAuliffe also has run a disciplined campaign, one that has revealed how few qualms Democratic primary voters have with him. He entered the race with lingering popularity from his first term in a state that does not allow two consecutive terms.
“It's hard to capture peoples' attention, because between covid-19 and everything else, they're exhausted,” said former congressman Tom Perriello, who ran as a liberal outsider in the 2017 primary and lost to now-Gov. Ralph Northam (D). “Four years ago, the energy was very different. It was the early days of the resistance — the mood was like, ‘Which protest are we going to this weekend?’ ”
McAuliffe's ads have prominently featured Black surrogates, talking in detail about his 2016 decision to re-enfranchise more than 170,000 former felons in a state where only the governor could restore their rights. In debates, he has noted that he lapped the field in endorsements from Black legislators, and in polling the three Black candidates — Fairfax, McClellan and Carroll Foy — trail him badly among Black voters.
Raids on McAuliffe's Black support have fallen flat so far, with the top candidates running on agendas that overlap more than they differ. In the second all-candidate debate, Carroll Foy misfired twice with arguments designed to cut into McAuliffe's Black support. She quoted him as saying he'd “always come down on the side of law enforcement,” letting the former governor point out that he was talking specifically about a bill to limit police's use of license plate readers. She said that her hometown of Petersburg had been left behind during McAuliffe's term, giving her rival a chance to point out that the struggling city's schools were reaccredited when he was in office.
Fairfax, who lost most of his political support in 2019 after being accused of sexual misconduct in college, also failed to chip away at the front-runner. In the first debate, he lit into McAuliffe for calling for him to resign over the allegations, comparing the situation to the lynching of Emmett Till. That got attention, but none that helped Fairfax, and he didn't return to the issue in the second debate, saying in an interview that he'd made his point.
“I do think that the due process point is critically important,” Fairfax said, noting that a former staffer to President Biden accused him of sexual misconduct in 2020, and most voters didn't believe it. “When you hear from voters, they believe the same thing. They thought it was important when Biden was accused. Hopefully, we're now at a stage that that becomes the norm.”
The ineffective attacks on McAuliffe have frustrated McClellan, who has declined to go negative, and has brought the conversation back to her record of passing bills in Richmond. “I've drawn clear contrasts where there are contrasts,” she said in an interview, “and where other candidates have tried to take credit for my work, I've called it out.” She was talking about Carroll Foy, who in the second debate touted her support for the Clean Economy Act, which McClellan wrote.
The 49-year old McClellan has raised and spent about half as much as the 39-year old Carroll Foy, who left her seat last year to focus on the race for governor and escape the state's prohibition on fundraising during legislative sessions. Carroll Foy's decision attracted the support of some groups and donors who wanted to establish a single, strong challenger to McAuliffe.
“It's a two-person race,” argued Maurice Mitchell, the president of the Working Families Party, one of the national liberal groups backing the former delegate. And no poll has been conducted since the top three candidates all went on the air, with Carroll Foy's biography-heavy ads running in key markets. But there has been little evident consolidation, with some groups that invested in 2017's primary between Northam and Perriello staying out or — as NARAL did when its Virginia affiliate endorsed McClellan — saying positive things about McAuliffe, McClellan and Carroll Foy.
“Sen. McClellan clearly stands out from the pack,” said NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia President Tarina Keene. “But what we have this year is unprecedented. We have so many champions and allies running for statewide office.”
The presence in the race of Carter, who is polling in the low single digits and simultaneously running for reelection to his delegate seat, has also hampered Carroll Foy's ability to unite liberal voters. In debates, he has gone after the field for coming late to his issues, such as marijuana legalization, and for supporting the deal that will bring an Amazon headquarters to Northern Virginia.
“When you look at that debate stage there's one multimillionaire, three attorneys and me,” Carter said in an interview. “I'm the only candidate in this primary who's running on not giving tens of millions of dollars to massive corporations like Amazon. I'm the only one who opposed the casino bill. It's really not a matter of consolidating behind one candidate on a specific set of issues, because I'm the only candidate with my positions on these issues.”
None of McAuliffe's rivals have threatened his lead, and Youngkin, like the rest of the Virginia GOP, talks about the former governor as if he's already the nominee. McAuliffe has already turned his attention to Youngkin, too, telling voters that he knows how to beat an “extreme right-wing candidate” after dispatching former state attorney general Ken Cuccinelli in 2013. Carroll Foy's campaign has worked to refute that, circulating a Fox News article last week about McAuliffe taking a 2009 donation from Donald Trump, and toasting him at a White House event during his final year as governor.
But McAuliffe has not won yet, and early voting has been spotty, with fewer than 40,000 Virginians voting so far. In Hanover, where Fairfax and McClellan were the only gubernatorial candidates to stop by Sunday's rally, Pompano said he was impressed after finally seeing the state senator in person and scanning her record, clarifying who was who on his ballot.
“I've got something to think about,” he said.
Turnout watch
Democrats, Republicans and the criminal justice overhaul movement all took wins out of Tuesday night's elections in Pennsylvania. The GOP triumphed with two ballot measures designed to deprive future governors — and term-limited Gov. Tom Wolf (D) specifically — of the emergency powers used to lock down the state last year. But the biggest partisan races of the night delivered wins for Democrats, as liberal voters in the state's biggest cities ousted a mayor while renominating a pathbreaking reformist district attorney.
“We in this movement for criminal justice reform just won a big one,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a victory party on Tuesday night, calling his 2-to-1 defeat of former prosecutor Carlos Vega a “mandate.”
While Krasner secured a second term, Pittsburgh Democrats rejected Mayor Bill Peduto in favor of a liberal challenger on Tuesday: state Rep. Ed Gainey, who is set to become the city's first black mayor. Peduto, who was seeking a third term, conceded defeat early Tuesday evening, as the challenger built a seven-point lead, capturing not just Black precincts but some of the White working-class areas that Peduto expected to win.
Gainey ran to Peduto’s left, with a campaign promising to “make Pittsburgh a city where no one lives in fear of crime or of the police.” He capitalized on voter anger at the city’s response to last year’s racial justice gatherings, which had grown into protests outside Peduto's home; he pledged to divert money that had been used to buy “militarized gear” for police into community policing and he appealed to moderate Democrats by promising to tackle the city's rising home prices.
But the win was really powered by Pittsburgh's rising left. Gainey was backed by SEIU Healthcare PA and some of the region's most liberal unions; he was endorsed by state Reps. Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee, two members of Democratic Socialists of America who'd also ousted Democratic incumbents, in 2018's left-wing wave. Republicans are not fielding a candidate in November’s election, and Gainey's only opponent will be a businessman running as an independent, who promised to release his agenda sometime after the primary was over.
Tony Moreno, a retired cop who had been supportive of former president Donald Trump on social media, courted conservative Democrats in Tuesday’s primary. He won just 13 percent of the vote, which helped Gainey push past Peduto. But Gainey expanded the electorate, too. With most ballots counted, at least 55,880 voters had turned out for the primary, compared to just 38,512 four years ago and just 45,450 in 2013, when Peduto won his first term. It was the biggest electorate for a Democratic municipal primary in Pittsburgh since 2005, and could go higher as more ballots are counted.
The larger, more liberal turnout helped boost two criminal justice overhaul initiatives. One will ban no-knock warrants, which activists have worked to eliminate since Breonna Taylor was killed in her Kentucky home by police who'd obtained one of those warrants. That won with 81 percent of the vote; a countywide measure to limit solitary confinement for prisoners passed with 70 percent of the vote.
But the victory for criminal justice reformers was more dramatic in Philadelphia. Krasner easily beat back concerns over rising gun crime to demolish Vega in all but the city's Whitest and most conservative wards. The city's lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police spent hundreds of thousands of dollars against Krasner, who turned that against Vega, dubbing his opponent a “fake Democrat” doing the work of a union that had backed Trump for president. All he'd done, Krasner argued, was deliver on his agenda: Reducing the prison population, limiting use of cash bail, and exonerating 20 falsely accused people with his Conviction Integrity Unit.
“People believed what were, at that point, ideas. Promises,” Krasner said on Tuesday night. “And they voted us into office with a mandate. We kept those promises. They saw what we did. And they put us back in office because of what we've done.”
Vega did not even let media into his election night event. With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Krasner had nearly doubled his vote total from four years ago, from 58,165 votes to 104,520. Turnout overall was up, too, due partly to conservatives switching to the Democratic Party to support Vega, and partly due to Krasner's campaign. Like in 2017, the effort was managed by former Unite Here organizer Brandon Evans, who found new votes for the incumbent across Philadelphia.
Krasner dominated in majority-Black wards and among white liberals, while Vega won the city’s “river wards” and places where Trump had run strongest in 2020. Republican Charles Peruto, Jr. will face Krasner in November, but the party has not been competitive in citywide races and Krasner’s critics saw the primary as their chance to oust him.
Democrats also secured an easy win in Scranton, where a state Senate seat that had trended away from the party in 2016 was targeted by Republicans. Democratic Rep. Marty Flynn, a former boxer and prison guard, defeated Republican Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermark by 13 points. Chermak captured just 38 percent of the total vote, with 9 percent going to a Green Party nominee who had been endorsed by the Scranton Times-Tribune. That was a significant backslide for the GOP, which had watched Trump grab 45 percent of the vote thanks to his White working-class gains inside and outside the city.
Turnout was low, but comparable to an off-year election; at least 57,890 voters cast ballots, compared to 66,929 in the 2014 election that made Wolf governor. President Biden gave a rare endorsement to Flynn last week, which perked up some conservative analysts, who wondered whether Biden's party was in trouble. “Democrats here are saying privately that this race will be close, even if they do not believe it should be,” wrote Salena Zito in the Washington Examiner, though no Democrat was quoted by name.
Republicans had to settle for a statewide win, as both of their ballot measures limiting gubernatorial powers passed by single digits. (A less controversial measure to write anti-discrimination language into state law passed with 72 percent.) The gubernatorial powers measures did best in GOP-majority counties, but they also ran stronger than the party usually does in Philadelphia, helped by voters coming out to oppose Krasner. Biden captured 81 percent of the vote in Philadelphia County last year, while the “no” vote on the GOP's measures reached 67 percent and 70 percent.
Ad watch
Jennifer McClellan, “Perspective.” The Virginia gubernatorial candidate been running on both her ability to make history and her long record of passing legislation in Richmond as a Democratic state senator. She cites that here, then a slide show of the state's governors — all men, just one of them Black — rolls across the screen, ending with former governor Terry McAuliffe. “For 245 years, the perspective of Virginia governors, while different in some ways, have had more in common than not,” McClellan says in a narration. “This moment needs something different.” Nineteen days out from the election, it's the first contrast a candidate has drawn with McAuliffe, by name, in an ad.
Terry McAuliffe, “Righting a Wrong.” The former governor has blanketed the airwaves with ads about his plan for vast new education spending and about his record as a liberal negotiating with the state's last GOP supermajority; it was reduced to a one-vote House majority as he left office, then replaced by a Democratic majority in 2019. Vincent Tucker, a Black businessman who believes he's descended from Virginia's first enslaved family, credits McAuliffe here for a 2017 law that directed funds to historic Black cemeteries, akin to the state's funding of Confederate cemeteries.
Maya Wiley, “Mom.” The liberal candidate in New York's mayoral election often calls herself a “civil rights lawyer and mom,” a formulation she repeats here, to say that the city would benefit from having a mother in city hall. (No woman has ever been elected mayor.) “I won't stand by as we risk losing a generation of kids who deserve a chance,” she says.
Eliza Orlins, “3000.” One of the many liberals in New York's crowded Democratic primary for Manhattan district attorney, Orlins is also one of the only White candidates. Most of the faces in this ad are Black, representing clients (the total number is in the ad's title) she took as a public defender, to bolster her argument that she'll pursue justice for all while the wealthiest try to “buy it.”
Money watch
Early voting began this week in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District special election, and Democrat Melanie Stansbury went into it with more than $500,000 in cash on hand after raising $1.2 million in six weeks, according to a pre-FEC report release from her campaign. Republican Mark Moores has not revealed his fundraising total, after investing $200,000 of his money in the campaign, helping him go on the airwaves early.
Neither national party committee has spent on the race, which Moores sees as winnable despite the 23-point margin Biden got out of the Albuquerque-area district last year. But the National Republican Congressional Committee had a solid fundraising month in April, announcing $11.2 million, just $1 million less than the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
On the trail
On President Biden's first day in office, environmentalists got good news: The Keystone XL pipeline was canceled. And in the weeks following Biden's decision, they lost control of the story line, watching with frustration as the energy industry and the GOP brought out workers hurt by the decision, then watching them blame the cancellation for gas prices.
“I think it was a failure of our community that we weren't ready with ads and arguments,” said Jane Kleeb, the chair of Nebraska's Democratic Party, who won that job after organizing rural voters against pipelines.
Kleeb is now part of a Stop Trump Pipelines coalition, launched on Thursday, a collaboration between her old Bold Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and smaller groups, already buying digital and TV ad time to lobby for more pipeline shutdowns. Its first ad, in Michigan, urges the closure of the Enbridge 5 pipeline, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) ordered in November. The closure was supposed to happen on May 12, with Whitmer citing an environmental risk to the Great Lakes; Enbridge plowed ahead, and the Biden administration has declined to comment, even though Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was finishing her term as Michigan's governor when another Enbridge pipeline ruptured.
“When they're talking about us destroying jobs or destroying the economy, I think that we want to provide space for the alternative conversation,” Kleeb said. “What does the future look like?”
In the states
Caitlyn Jenner launched her campaign for governor of California 27 days ago, with more fanfare than any of her rivals for the Republican lane in this year’s recall election. Since then, she has sat for just two interviews — a friendly one with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, and a tougher one with CNN’s Dana Bash.
She was set to give her third interview this week to Ruthless, a podcast hosted by Republican strategists Josh Holmes and Shashank Tripathi, whose guests have included the top GOP congressional leadership, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas. According to the hosts, who uploaded a special edition of the podcast on Thursday, she no-showed without explanation. Holmes and Tripathi spent the first 15 minutes of their show unloading on the Olympian and reality TV star, saying she’d just waved goodbye to a sophisticated, conservative audience.
“You don’t unprofessionally let people know that you can’t make it unless you are a completely unorganized … scam campaign from the very beginning that is trying to do nothing but draw attention away from legitimate candidates,” Holmes said. “Any effort that you spend thinking about Caitlyn Jenner and what she might bring the conservative movement in California is a moment that’s wasted. Focus somewhere else.”
In New York, political scion Andrew Giuliani has been far more game about interviews, taking questions from reporters after his launch and making the rounds in conservative media. Some of his answers have been confusing. In one Fox News interview, he claimed that he had “five decades” of political experience at age 35, by counting his father's 1989 mayoral campaign, when the younger Giuliani was three years old. In another Fox interview, with Sean Hannity, Giuliani said that the issue of whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use “has been decided by the courts in New York.” That wasn't true; last month, New York became the fifth state to legalize marijuana through legislation. Legal cannabis sales have been implemented by voter referendums or by legislation in (so far) deep blue states, but never by a court.
In Missouri, the crowded GOP primary for U.S. Senate got a new candidate: Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis Republican who found fame, legal jeopardy and a speaking slot at the 2020 Republican National Convention after he and his wife brandished firearms at Black Lives Matter activists marching through their neighborhood.
“Our nation is under attack — Big Tech, big business, the swamp in D.C. are all working together to destroy our God-given freedom, our culture, and our heritage,” McCloskey said in a launch video. “Mark my words, the mob is coming for all of us.” The seat opened with the pending retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
And in Georgia, Republican gubernatorial hopeful Vernon Jones called a news conference on Wednesday to demand a “forensic audit” of the state's 2020 election, along the lines of the audit roiling Arizona Republicans, which is set to blow its original deadline by at least a month.
“While Brian Kemp sat on the sidelines in the 2020 election, and refused to call a special session to secure our elections, I was on the front line fighting for election integrity and fighting for Donald Trump,” Jones said outside the state Capitol in Atlanta, blasting his own party's governor and his opponent. “Brian Kemp's inaction cost us both the Congress and the White House.”
