In New York, political scion Andrew Giuliani has been far more game about interviews, taking questions from reporters after his launch and making the rounds in conservative media. Some of his answers have been confusing. In one Fox News interview, he claimed that he had “five decades” of political experience at age 35, by counting his father's 1989 mayoral campaign, when the younger Giuliani was three years old. In another Fox interview, with Sean Hannity, Giuliani said that the issue of whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use “has been decided by the courts in New York.” That wasn't true; last month, New York became the fifth state to legalize marijuana through legislation. Legal cannabis sales have been implemented by voter referendums or by legislation in (so far) deep blue states, but never by a court.