When we compare across all four types of information, just two countries — Lesotho and Cabo Verde — stand out as providing consistently open access to information (based on the low bar of at least 50 percent of citizens saying access is likely). Others, including São Tomé and Príncipe, Botswana, eSwatini, Gambia, Mauritius and Ghana, are notably business friendly (more than 50 percent expect access) but appear quite closed otherwise. Morocco, Sierra Leone and Namibia stand out as countries where citizens believe all types of information are inaccessible.