Some agencies have had quick success bringing on new hires. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has gotten 700 corrections officers and other staff in the door since February, spokeswoman Kristie Breshears said, with new incentives such as student loan repayments, competitive pay and faster accrual of vacation time. The staffing surge moved on an increasingly used fast track that gave the bureau flexibility to fill critical vacancies by working around some normal hiring rules. Other agencies have plans to do the same.