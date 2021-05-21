Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) insulted a “woke, emasculated” U.S. Army ad. “[The ad, which Cruz shared a TikTok of, features] a brightly animated U.S. Army ad telling the true story of Cpl. Emma Malonelord, a soldier who enlisted after being raised by two mothers in California and graduating at the top of her high school class,” Katie Shepherd reports. “The U.S. Army said its ad showcases the ‘the deeply emotional and diverse’ backgrounds of its soldiers. But to Cruz, who retweeted the [video] on Thursday, the contrast with [a] Russian campaign instead made American soldiers ‘into pansies.’ ... His jab did not sit well with critics, including many former service members [and] veterans groups. ... Conservative ire over changes in the U.S. military is not new. ... John Noonan, who is an adviser on military and defense affairs for Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), retweeted the same TikTok video with the comment ‘We are going to be the most tolerant military in history ever to lose a war.’ Cruz replied, ‘yep.’ ... Despite the backlash, Cruz refused to take back his disdain for the video.”