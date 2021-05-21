And again, history looms here. We’ve seen this before. In the 1950s, we had a similar situation in which the Senate was very evenly divided and then saw power shifts because of deaths and other causes. Following the death of Sen. Dwight Griswold (R-Neb.), Democrats briefly obtained an effective majority because of the vacancy. It lasted only a month because a Republican was appointed to replace him, and then-Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson (D-Tex.) didn’t gain the title of majority leader. Today that would mean Democrats could still force votes on a Supreme Court nominee, but the vacancies would last longer, and it would no longer guarantee that the votes would be there.